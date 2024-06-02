5 NHL teams that reversed Prince of Wales Trophy curse and won Stanley Cup feat. Sidney Crosby's Pittsburgh Penguins

Florida Panthers, learning from last year's mistake, chose not to touch the Prince of Wales Trophy this year. With Sergei Bobrovsky's 23 saves and goals from Sam Bennett and Vladimir Tarasenko, they beat New York Rangers 2-1 and advanced to the Stanley Cup Final once again.

Prince of Wales Trophy is awarded to Eastern Conference champions in the NHL, but touching it is often seen as a curse, with many teams opting to avoid handling it to focus on the Stanley Cup.

However, some teams have defied this superstition and won the Stanley Cup after touching it. Let's take a look at those teams.

5 teams that reversed the Prince of Wales Trophy curse

#1. Pittsburgh Penguins - 2016

In 2016, the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Penguins then faced San Jose Sharks in Stanley Cup Finals, with 4-2 series win. The decisive Game 6 saw Pittsburgh secure the Cup with 3-1 victory over Sharks.

#2. Pittsburgh Penguins - 2017

The Penguins repeated their success the following year, defeating the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in the Conference Finals. They then faced the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Finals, winning the series 4-2. Crosby and the Penguins dominated with key victories, including a 6-0 rout in Game 5 and a series-clinching 2-0 win in Game 6.

#3. Washington Capitals - 2018

The Washington Capitals ended years of playoff frustration by defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Capitals won their first Stanley Cup by overcoming the Vegas Golden Knights in a 4-1 series victory. Alex Ovechkin led the charge, and the Capitals' decisive 4-3 win in Game 5 in Vegas crowned them champions.

#4. Tampa Bay Lightning - 2020

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the New York Islanders 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals and faced the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Lightning secured a 4-2 series victory, highlighted by a 2-0 win in the final Game 6. This win was achieved in the COVID-19 pandemic's bubble environment.

#5. Tampa Bay Lightning - 2021

The Lightning continued their dominance by defeating the New York Islanders again, this time in a tight 4-3 series in the Conference Finals. They then faced the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Finals, winning the series 4-1. The Lightning clinched the Cup with a 1-0 victory in Game 5, once again debunking the Prince of Wales Trophy curse.