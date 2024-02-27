5 NHL teams who suffered most overtime losses in a season ft. (Flyers, 2014-15)

Modified Feb 27, 2024
The NHL introduced overtime in 1921. It originally began as an additional 20-minute sudden-death period of five-on-five action before being trimmed to 10 minutes in 1927 and five minutes in 1983.

However, the league allowed games to end in a tie until 2005, when the NHL introduced the shootout in the regular season, thereby eliminating the possibility for a game to end in a tie.

The NHL made another rule change in 2015, as overtime was reduced to three-on-three in the regular season.

Throughout the years, some teams have found a lot of success in OT, while others have struggled. Let's take a look at the unlucky teams.

5 NHL teams that suffered the most overtime losses

#5, Calgary Flames 2022–23, 17 OT losses

In 2022–23, the Calgary Flames had a staggering 17 overtime losses, which is the fifth-most of all time.

Calgary went just 7-17 in OT games that season, which played a role in the Flames barely missing out on the playoffs.

#T-1, Tampa Bay Lightning, 2008–09, 18 OT losses

The next four teams are all tied at 18 OT losses, but the 2008–09 Tampa Bay Lightning held the record for a couple of years.

Tampa Bay finished the year with a record of 24-40-18 and failed to make the playoffs in a disappointing season.

#T-1, Florida Panthers, 2011-12, 18 OT losses

The 2011–12 Florida Panthers tied the Tampa Bay Lightning's record for 18 overtime losses.

Despite dropping 18 games in overtime, the Panthers finished 38-26-18 and won the Southeast Division. Florida lost in seven games to the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the playoffs, who went on to reach the Cup Final.

#T-1, New Jersey Devils, 2013-14, 18 OT losses

The New Jersey Devils tied the record in the 2013–14 season, losing 18 times in overtime.

New Jersey finished the year with a record of 35-29-18 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. The Devils missed out on a playoff spot by five points, which they would have gotten had New Jersey not lost so many games in overtime.

#T-1, Philadelphia Flyers, 2014-15, 18 OT losses

The Philadelphia Flyers were the latest NHL team to tie the record in 2014–15, as the Flyers lost 18 times in overtime.

Philadelphia went 33-31-18 and missed out on the playoffs by 14 points as the Flyers struggled throughout the year.

