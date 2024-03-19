5 NHL teams with toughest remaining schedule feat. Washington Capitals

With 15 games left for most teams in the NHL, it's go time. Of the five remaining toughest schedules, three of those teams are currently in the playoff picture. Maybe the most important is the Washington Capitals, who currently hold the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, who may face a particularly daunting slate to end the year.

NHL's 5 toughest remaining schedules

#1. Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens find themselves in a challenging position, firmly out of a playoff spot and with a grueling schedule ahead. With matchups against formidable opponents like the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers, the Canadiens are poised to play the role of cannon fodder in the playoff race.

Despite their playoff hopes dwindling, they have the opportunity to play spoiler against teams fighting for postseason berths.

#2. Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals currently cling to the second NHL playoff spot by the slimmest of margins and face a daunting task to maintain their position. Ahead of them are matchups against powerhouse teams like the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes (twice) and Winnipeg Jets.

Along with a tough road ahead against the resurgent New York Rangers, the Capitals will need to summon their best performances to secure their playoff berth.

#3 Boston Bruins

While the Boston Bruins have practically secured an NHL playoff spot, they face a solid test in the remaining games of the season. With challenging matchups against the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes (twice each), along with tough contests against the New York Rangers and Nashville Predators, the Bruins cannot afford to become complacent.

#4. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets find themselves in a unique position, looking to secure the best possible draft position rather than a playoff spot. With eight of their remaining 15 games against playoff-bound teams, including the Washington Capitals, Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes, the Blue Jackets may indeed face an uphill battle.

However, these matchups present an opportunity for the team to evaluate their roster and build towards future success.

#5. Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets are in the thick of the NHL playoff race in the competitive Central Division and face a challenging road ahead. Their schedule features matchups against Eastern Conference contenders like the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals.

Along with a murderers' row of Western Conference playoff teams including the Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights, the Jets will need to bring their A-game to secure their position in the standings.