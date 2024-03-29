5 NHL teams from the West with best probabilities of clinching Wild Card playoff berth

As the NHL regular season enters its final stretch, the race for the Wild Card spots in the Western Conference is heating up. According to Stathletes, five teams have emerged as the frontrunners to secure a playoff berth.

Top 5 NHL teams with the best probabilities to clinch Wild Card spots

1. Nashville Predators (99.1% probability)

The Predators currently hold a 43-26-4 record with 90 points, despite recently suffering an 8-4 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi have been leading the charge offensively, while goaltender Juuse Saros has been solid between the pipes with a 32-22-4 record.

The Predators' next challenge is a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

2. Los Angeles Kings (98.0% probability)

With an impressive 38-23-11 record and 87 points, the Kings are in a strong position to clinch a Wild Card spot despite a recent 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe have been the offensive catalysts, while goaltender Cam Talbot has been reliable with a 23-17-6 record. The Kings will face off against the Calgary Flames next at Scotiabank Saddledome.

3. Vegas Golden Knights (95.8% probability)

The Golden Knights have been on a roll, recently securing a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. With a 40-25-8 record and 88 points, Vegas is in a prime position to lock down a Wild Card spot.

Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel have accumulated 62 and 57 points, respectively. Meanwhile, goaltender Logan Thompson has been solid with a 21-12-5 record. The Knights' next test will be against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

4. St. Louis Blues (5.1% probability)

Although the Blues have a lower probability compared to the top three teams, they remain in the hunt with a 39-30-4 record and 82 points. A recent 5-3 win against the Calgary Flames has kept their playoff hopes alive.

Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou have been the offensive leaders, while goaltender Jordan Binnington has been steady with a 26-19-4 record. The Blues will face the Minnesota Wild next at Enterprise Center.

5. Minnesota Wild (2.0% probability)

The Wild round out the top five teams vying for a Wild Card spot, holding a 35-28-9 record with 79 points. A recent 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks has kept them in contention. Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek have been the offensive standouts, while goaltender Filip Gustavsson has posted a 19-15-4 record.