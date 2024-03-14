5 NHL teams whose playoff hopes are fast dwindling ft. Penguins

The 2023-24 NHL season is coming to an end, and the fight for the playoffs will be something to watch down the stretch.

In both conferences, the race looks like it will come down to the wire. But recently, some teams have fallen out of the race, and it seems unlikely that they will get back in the picture with less than 20 games to go.

Five NHL teams whose playoff hopes are fast receding

#5 New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils entered the season expected to be a playoff team, but with 17 games left, it seems unlikely.

The Devils are 31-30-4 and have 66 points, six short of a playoff spot. Although the deficit is not much, the problem for New Jersey is that they need to pass four teams. New Jersey need to win 12+ games to get to the playoffs.

#4 Seattle Kraken

Seattle made the playoffs last season

The Seattle Kraken made the playoffs last season, where they stunned the Colorado Avalanche in the first round.

Seattle entered the year with expectations that they would be in the playoffs again but has struggled, going 28-24-12, and has 68 points. The team is nine points short a playoff spot, and with just 18 games left, it's unlikely it will be in the postseason.

#3 Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames aren't eliminated from playoff contention yet, but it seems unlikely that they will make the postseason.

Calgary has 67 points, which is 10 short of a Wild Card spot, but needs to pass four teams to get into the postseason. The Flames have 17 games left and need to almost win out to have a shot of making the NHL postseason.

#2 Washington Capitals

Washington is three points out of a playoff spot

Entering the 2023-24 NHL season, there weren't many expectations for the Washington Capitals.

However, Washington is fighting for a playoff spot and is just three games behind the final Wild Card spot. Yet, it's unlikely that the Capitals will make the playoffs, as the New York Islanders, Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning have been more consistent.

#1 Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins had expectations to be in the playoffs, as it's considered one of their last few years to contend.

Pittsburgh has Sidney Crosby on their roster and traded for Erik Karlsson. However, the Penguins have struggled this season and are seven points out of a playoff spot.

With 18 games left, Pittsburgh will likely need to win out to have any shot at making the NHL postseason.