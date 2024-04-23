5 NHL teams with worst odds of winning 2024 Stanley Cup ft. Tampa Bay Lightning

Winning the Stanley Cup is an excellent achievement for any NHL team, and for that, a team has to secure their spot in the playoffs by performing well in the regular season. But the regular season doesn’t guarantee a Stanley Cup. A team has to win in every round of the playoffs and finally in the final seven-game series.

This year, many teams defied the odds to leave others behind and make it to the Playoffs. But their path has only gotten tougher in the playoffs. So, let's look at the top five teams with the lowest chances of securing the Stanley Cup.

The Athletic recently collated every team's chances, so the stats are based on that. Here, the percentage allotted to different teams is taken from a pool of 100 percent distributed among each of the 16 playoff qualifiers.

5 NHL teams with the worst odds of winning the 2024 Stanley Cup:

1. Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals have a zero percent chance of winning the Stanley Cup Championship this season. Starting from their chances of making it to the division final, the Capitals are already at odds with 13% win chances.

Alex Ovechkin has been inconsistent with his performance this season. The rest of the team has not done anything major either. The biggest problem for them is facing the New York Rangers in the first round of the playoffs. They have already lost 4-1 in Game 1 to the Rangers, and the path is obscure.

2. New York Islanders

The New York Islanders and Washington Capitals closely outscored the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers to secure the playoff spot. But the Islanders have not prepared themselves for the competition in the playoffs.

They lost two straight games to the Carolina Hurricanes in round one of the playoffs. First, they lost 3-1, and when the expectation was they would come back stronger, they again lost 5-3. So, they currently have a zero percent chance of winning the Stanley Cup, which is on par with the Capitals.

3. Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators have a one percent chance of winning the Stanley Cup this year. In the regular season, the Predators won 47 games, which is quite good compared to other teams with good odds of securing the championship.

For instance, the Carolina Hurricanes have secured 52 regular-season wins, only five more than the Predators, but they have the best odds of winning the Stanley Cup with 25%. They have lost to the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 in Game 1.

4. Tampa Bay Lightning

The only name that comes to mind when we hear Tampa Bay Lightning is Nikita Kucherov. Kucherov is the leading points scorer this season with 144 points, including 44 goals and 100 assists. But his stats have done no good to the Lightning’s chances of winning the Stanley Cup.

They lost 3-2 in Game 1 of the first round of playoffs to the Florida Panthers, and they don’t stand a chance against the Panthers' defense. They have only a one percent chance of winning the cup.

5. Los Angeles Kings

For the last couple of seasons, the Los Angeles Kings have been a good team but not good enough to fulfill their Stanley Cup dreams. They secured 44 wins in the regular season and looked good, with only a few loopholes to fix. But in round one, they probably won't stand a chance against the Edmonton Oilers, led by star captain Connor McDavid.

Last year, Edmonton was successful in securing the series win in six games with a 4-2 record. So, the Kings' chances of winning the championship are only 1%.