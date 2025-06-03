5 NHLers who saw their value tank through the course of 2025 NHL playoffs ft. Andrei Vasilevskiy

While the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are preparing to battle it out in the Stanley Cup Finals, the rest of the league is preparing for the NHL Draft and the free agency period ahead.

With that in mind, let's take a look back at five players who underperformed in the playoffs and subsequently had their stock drop.

5 NHL players who saw their stock tank throughout the NHL Playoffs

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

#1: Andrei Vasilevskiy - Tampa Bay Lightning

Throughout the regular season, Andrei Vasilevskiy posted a 92.1% save percentage, his best since the 2020-21 season. In the playoffs, however, that number dropped to just 87.2%, marking his worst postseason save percentage since the 2018-19 season.

Considering Tampa Bay was eliminated in the first round for the third year in a row, Vasilevskiy's play will surely be put under a microscope during the offseason.

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

#2: Auston Matthews - Toronto Maple Leafs

Throughout this season, Auston Matthews was battling through injuries; however, come playoff time, Matthews logged just three goals in 13 games.

And although he showed some tenacious two-way play, in a year where Toronto finally made it out of the first round, their best goal scorer logging fewer goals than he did in the 2021-22 and the 2022-23 playoffs despite playing more minutes is a tough look.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn

#3: Jesper Bratt - New Jersey Devils

Jesper Bratt and the New Jersey Devils got off to a hot start this season, with the team even holding the top spot in the Metropolitan Division early in the year. Despite that, and the fact that Bratt finished the regular season with a career-high 88 points, he was essentially non-existent come playoff time.

Considering the team was without Jack Hughes, Bratt logging just one goal and two assists over five games was a major contributing factor to their 4-1 elimination in the first round.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn

#4: Anthony Cirelli - Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy isn't the only Tampa Bay Lightning player to make the list. In addition to Vasilevskiy, Anthony Cirelli also disappointed in this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After winning it all with Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off, Cirelli finished the regular season with a career-high 59 points, logging 27 goals and 32 assists.

Come playoff time, however, Cirelli wound up logging just one point throughout the team's five playoff games. To make matters worse, the one goal was an empty-netter.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn

#5: Connor Hellebuyck - Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck led Winnipeg to the second round for the first time since the 2021 season. However, after cementing himself as the best goalie in the league in the regular season, Hellebuyck faded in the playoffs, specifically on the road.

While in the regular season, Hellebuyck posted a career best 92.5% save percentage, come playoff time, that number dropped to 86.6%, marking the third year in a row he's exited the postseason with a save percentage below 90.0%.

