5 NY Rangers players who may not return next season feat. Jacob Trouba

With the NY Rangers’ offseason officially underway, the club will look toward winning a championship next season. However, changes will inevitably occur in the NY Rangers’ roster. Several players will be heading toward free agency, while others may get traded this offseason. Here’s a look at five NY Rangers players who may not be back on Broadway next season.

5 NY Rangers players who may not be back next season

#1: Blake Wheeler

At 37, Blake Wheeler may be heading toward the end of his career. He had a productive regular season, notching ten goals and 45 points in 66 games. However, he suffered a serious lower-body injury that kept him out for more than two months at the end of the season. He returned for one playoff game in the series against the Florida Panthers.

Given the circumstances, Wheeler’s days in New York may be over. Unless he signs another league-minimum deal, it’s hard to see the Rangers bringing back the savvy veteran. If he can stay healthy, the Rangers could use his leadership and experience for one more year.

#2: Erik Gustafsson

Gustafsson had a solid season in New York. He played a significant role in the Rangers’ bottom four defense pairings. He logged tough minutes and showed his durability in the playoffs. However, RFAs Ryan Lindgren and Braden Schneider need new contracts. Considering that Lindgren and Schneider are expected to get raises, Gustafsson may be the odd man out.

While Gustafsson played on a league-minimum deal this season, he may not be back unless the Rangers can negotiate cheaper contracts with their RFA defensemen.

#3: Alex Wennberg

Wennberg was a deadline acquisition from the Seattle Kraken. Unfortunately, he wasn’t a difference-maker for the NY Rangers. With a $4.5 million cap hit, Wennberg may be too pricey to keep, especially with Kaapo Kakko needing a new contract. While it may be tough for the Rangers to let Wennberg walk, the club may not be compelled to sign him unless he’s willing to take a pay cut to stay.

#4: Jimmy Vesey

Vesey found himself on the outside looking in during the postseason. His relative lack of production made him expendable, particularly as the NY Rangers looked to stay alive against the Florida Panthers.

Vesey has one year left with an $800k cap hit. The cap hit itself may not be significant, but Vesey may become a camp dump. Perhaps the Rangers can move him for a prospect or late-round draft pick. Vesey could still be an effective player on a rebuilding team looking for veteran leadership.

#5: Jacob Trouba

Here’s a bold prediction: Jacob Trouba may not be back in New York next season. The Rangers captain was the weak link the Panthers exploited in Game 6. Moreover, Trouba’s declining performance has made his $8 million cap hit a burden on the Rangers.

Trouba has a 15-team no-trade list for the 2024-2025 season, which makes trading him difficult. His cap hit most likely means the Rangers would need to retain some of his salary to make a deal work. Even if a trade could work, the Rangers don’t expect to get a significant haul.

A buyout may be on the horizon for Trouba, meaning the Rangers can clear cap space, allowing them to sign pending free agents. The club already has a number one defenseman in Adam Fox. Thus, paying $8 million for a third-paring defenseman may be far too much.

Trouba has two years left on his current contract. The Rangers could merely wait out the contract. However, with their window of contention quickly closing, the Rangers may have no option but to cut ties with their captain.