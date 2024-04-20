As the 2024 NHL playoffs kick off, several veteran players are set to make their mark on the ice. Among them is Mark Giordano, who, at age 40, is the oldest NHL player in the postseason.

Here's a closer look at Giordano and four other oldest NHL players:

5. Ryan Suter (Age 39) - Dallas Stars

Defenseman Ryan Suter was born on January 21, 1985. He previously played for the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild. In the 2023-24 season, Suter contributed two goals and 15 assists in 82 games.

On Monday, Suter's team, the Dallas Stars, will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the Game 1 playoff at American Airlines Center.

4. Brent Burns (Age 39) - Carolina Hurricanes

Canadian defenseman Brent Burns was born on March 9, 1985. Before a stint with the Hurricanes, he played for the Minnesota Wild and the San Jose Sharks. In the 2023-24 season, he recorded 10 goals and 33 assists in 82 games.

Burns's Hurricanes will face the New York Islanders in Game 1 at PNC Arena on Saturday.

3. Zach Parise (Age 39) - Colorado Avalanche

American left winger Zach Parise is the second oldest NHL player to play in the playoffs this season. Parise was born on July 28, 1984. Before Avalanche, Parise played for the New Jersey Devils, the Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders. In the 2023-24 season, Parise scored 5 goals and added 5 assists in 30 games.

Parise's Avalanche will take on the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 at Canada Life Centre on Sunday.

2. Joe Pavelski (Age 39) - Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski, born on July 11, 1984, is an American center. He debuted with the San Jose Sharks in 2006 and later served as the Sharks' captain for four years before joining the Dallas Stars in 2019.

In the 2023-24 season, Pavelski had an impressive 67 points, with 27 goals and 40 assists in 82 games.

1. Mark Giordano (Age 40) - Toronto Maple Leafs

Born on October 3, 1983, Mark Giordano is a Canadian defenseman. He previously played with the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken. In the 2023-24 regular season, Giordano contributed three goals and six assists in 46 games.

Giordano's Leafs will face off against the Boston Bruins in Game 1 at TD Garden on Saturday.

Gordie Howe: The Oldest NHL Player to ever play in the NHL

Gordie Howe, affectionately known as "Mr. Hockey," is the oldest NHL player to ever play on the ice. On April 11, 1980, at the age of 52 years and 11 days, Howe played his final NHL game for the Hartford Whalers. He cemented his place in hockey history.

In 1997, at 69, he played for a single shift with the Detroit Vipers in the International Hockey League, further solidifying his status as a hockey icon.

