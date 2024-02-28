Every year, there is buyer's remorse at the NHL Trade Deadline. Whether it's the blockbuster trade that didn't work out or the swap of draft picks that doesn't lead to valuable prospects. Usually, someone overpays for a player's contract, and the results are unfavorable.

Considering so many elite players are available at this season's NHL Trade Deadline, it doesn't mean they are all worth acquiring. Some have high profiles for what they accomplished years ago, while others have built up appealing reputations but have large contracts that are almost immovable.

As we approach 10 days to the NHL Trade Deadline, here are five players teams should avoid acquiring, opting to wait until the summer to make their moves.

5 players team should look to avoid ahead of 2024 NHL Trade Deadline ft. Anthony Mantha

#1. Anthony Mantha (LW/RW) Washington Capitals

During the early stages of his NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings, Anthony Mantha was almost a lock to net 20 goals a season. However, once he left and joined the Washington Capitals, he's tallied 42 goals in the past four seasons.

Although he is on the cusp of reaching 20 again this season, Mantha is not playing up to the level of his contract, which is $5.7 million. Interestingly, the Capitals have been trying to trade him since last season as he's been on the trade bait board for a calendar year now with no takers.

Anthony Mantha, Washington Capitals

No matter what happens at the NHL trade deadline, it will be his last season in Washington. However, it will be tough for someone to pay or overpay for his services for the remainder of the season when they could get him for cheaper in the offseason as a free agent.

#2. Noah Hanifin (D) Calgary Flames

Noah Hanifin has been in the trade rumors since he rejected a contract extension with the Calgary Flames at the beginning of the season. The team reportedly offered him a lengthy deal with a salary increase to $7.5 million annually, yet he no longer wanted to be part of the team's retool/rebuild.

So, as the Flames sat outside the NHL playoff picture for most of the season, they are close to sneaking in now, sitting just five points out. Hanifin has had a decent season with 35 points, 11 goals and a plus-17 rating.

However, as a left-shot defenseman, he's not a standout in his position, and someone will overpay to acquire him at the trade deadline. Despite impressive regular-season totals, he's skated in 27 playoff games with eight points and a minus-12 rating.

Even if he plays 20 games with a new team, if they don't re-sign him, he could walk in free agency, costing that team draft capital and potential prospects for a rental who wouldn't be the difference in winning a Stanley Cup.

#3. Elvis Merzlikins (G) Columbus Blue Jackets

A few months ago, Columbus Blue Jackets netminder Elvis Merzlikins requested a trade from the struggling NHL franchise. Despite his efforts to find a new job, no one is knocking on his door offering him a role since he's highly overpaid at $5.4 million.

Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets

In 2023-24, he produced an 11-12-7 record with a 3.29 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Even though his save percentage numbers are decent compared to other veterans in the league who are struggling, no one wants to rely on a goalie who gives up over three goals a game.

Overall, one of the most significant drawbacks of acquiring Merzlikins, whose career record is 66-74-29, is he still has three-and-a-half years left on his contract, making him a costly backup on a contending team. If he went to another rebuilding team, it would just be a lateral move, not the upgrade he's searching for.

#4. Anthony Duclair (LW) San Jose Sharks

Anthony Duclair plays on the San Jose Sharks, who are as far away from contending that they were on pace for the worst NHL regular season of all time in the first two months of 2023-24. Although there have been signs of progress, Duclair's name keeps popping up as a valuable trade target from the floundering franchise.

Last year, Duclair was with the Florida Panthers and netted 11 points in 20 playoff games while playing in the Stanley Cup Final. Realistically, it was one of the best stretches of hockey in his career since his best season was a 58-point campaign in 2021-22.

Of course, playing on the second-to-worst team in the league has drawbacks, but Duclair only has 19 points in 52 games with a minus-14 rating. However, unless he goes to another contending NHL team and fills in as a bottom-six guy, it's tough for a team to be interested in a guy making $3 million with little to no production.

Even though Duclair's past experiences could help a team during their playoff run, someone may make the mistake of overpaying for him and then find themselves empty-handed when he becomes a free agent in July.

#5. Jake Allen (G) Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have three goalies: Samuel Montembeault, Cayden Primeau and Jake Allen. The first two are the future of the crease, while Allen, a former Stanley Cup champion, is on the back side of his career and needs to find a solid backup role elsewhere.

However, Allen has done himself no favors this year by producing a 5-12-3 record with a 3.68 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage. Moreover, the Canadiens are not even the worst team in the Eastern Conference, which indicates how unreliable Allen has become.

Jake Allen, Montreal Canadiens

Unfortunately, at 33 and with another year left on his current deal, worth $3.8 million, most teams would not be interested in his services unless that team was the Sharks or the Chicago Blackhawks. Going to a team in a complete rebuild won't help his statistics.

Although Montreal could acquire a couple of draft picks for Allen, making a deal happen is getting more difficult with each passing day. If he's not moved by the NHL Trade Deadline, he'll probably relocate in the summer because the young kids must start.