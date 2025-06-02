5 players whose trade stock rose thanks to their NHL playoff performances this season ft. Marco Rossi

The Stanley Cup playoffs are nearly over, as only the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers remain.
With 30 of the 32 teams already in offseason mode, some key players will be traded this offseason, and here are five players who boosted their trade stock.
5 players whose trade stock rose due to playoff performances
#1, Marco Rossi, Minnesota Wild
Marco Rossi is a pending RFA, and he hasn't been happy with his role with the Minnesota Wild.
Rossi is a candidate to sign an offer sheet or be traded, and he boosted his stock with his playoff performance.
In limited ice time, Rossi recorded 2 goals and 1 assist for 3 points in 6 games. He has proven he can be a legit top-six forward in the NHL.
#2, Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils
Simon Nemec was drafted second overall in 2022, but he hasn't been given much opportunity with New Jersey.
Nemec's name has come up in trade talks, and he was able to play in the playoffs due to injuries and had success. He skated in 4 games as he recorded 1 goal and 1 assist for 2 points and was a +3. He can be a top-four defenseman with any NHL team.
#3, Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues
Brayden Schenn's name came up in trade rumors at the deadline, but he wasn't dealt.
Heading into the offseason, the Blues captain will once again be in trade talks. Schenn recorded 2 goals and 1 assist for 3 points in 7 playoff games. Schenn can be a solid second or third-line center and will be highly sought after.
#4, William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson could be a cap casualty for the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas had a disappointing playoffs and could make some major changes, as Karlsson could be dealt.
Karlsson is a top-six forward with any NHL team, and he showed why in the playoffs. In the playoffs, he recorded 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points in 11 games.
#5, Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs
Morgan Rielly's name is expected to be involved in trade talks, but he may not be moved due to his full no-movement clause.
However, Rielly did struggle at times defensively in the playoffs, but offensively, he showed his value. Rielly can quarterback a power play and be an offensive defenseman as he recorded 4 goals and 3 assists for 7 points in 13 games.
