5 questionable NHL free agency deals from 2025 offseason that could age badly ft. Cody Ceci x Los Angeles Kings

The first wave of free agency is completed as most of the top free agents signed on July 1 or just after.

Free agency is a time for NHL teams to bolster their roster to try and get over the hump. But, every season, several bad contracts are handed out and here are five deals that could age badly.

5 NHL free agency deals that could age badly

#1, Cody Ceci, Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings had a very questionable free agency and the worst deal was Cody Ceci.

Ceci is a good third-pairing defenseman, but the Kings paid him handsomely and gave him multiple years. Ceci ended up signing a four-year, $18 million deal with the Kings.

If Ceci doesn't become a top-four defenseman on the Kings, this contract will be a bad one.

#2, Tanner Jeannot, Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins signed Tanner Jeannot to a stunning contract in free agency.

Outside of Jeannot's rookie year, he is more of a fourth-line forward as he hasn't been able to replicate that success.

Yet, Boston handed Jeannot a five-year, $17 million deal. If Jeannot can't get his offensive touch back, this contract will age poorly.

#3, Brian Dumoulin, LA Kings

Brian Dumoulin signed with the Kings - Source: Imagn

Continuing on with the Kings' poor offseason was signing Brian Dumoulin to a four-year, $12 million deal.

Although Dumoulin is only making $3 million per season, the length was a surprise as he's 33. Ken Holland had a horrible first free agency as the Kings' GM, as Ceci and Dumoulin's contracts will likely look horrible.

#4, Trent Frederic, Edmonton Oilers

Before free agency officially opened, Edmonton signed Trent Frederic to an eight-year extension worth $3.85 million per season.

Frederic is a good bottom-six forward who can add some offense and physicality. However, why Edmonton signed him to eight years is stunning, as this contract will likely be bad in the final 3-4 years of the deal.

After being traded from Boston to Edmonton, Frederic skated in 1 regular-season game. In the playoffs, he had 1 goal and 3 assists in 22 games.

#5, Nic Hague, Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators traded for Nic Hague, who's a third-pairing defenseman, and then signed him to a four-year deal worth $5.5 million a season.

Hague getting over $5 million a season seems absurd, as Predators' GM Barry Trotz has not done a good job in the role.

