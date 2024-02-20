5 realistic landing spots for Senators' Vladimir Tarasenko

Vladimir Tarasenko will be on the move for the second consecutive season at the NHL trade deadline. The former Stanley Cup champion had spent the first 11 years of his career with the St. Louis Blues. He was dealt away in 2023 to the New York Rangers in hopes of winning a second title in four seasons.

However, things didn't work out in the Big Apple. Tarasenko went a couple of weeks into free agency unsigned until he agreed on a one-year with the Ottawa Senators worth $5 million.

The Senators were picked as a playoff team. No one expected them to be at or near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings for most of the season with a 23-27-2 record.

Meanwhile, Tarasenko's had mixed results in Canada's capital, with 37 points in 50 games. Ottawa has to figure out what to do with its core to prevent a repeat next season. Further, a pending free agent like Tarasenko must be moved at the NHL trade deadline to ensure a return on its investment.

Despite the history of injuries and a dip in production, what NHL teams may be interested in the 32-year-old Russian winger, a six-time 30-goal scorer?

5 realistic landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko

#1. New York Rangers

Although the New York Rangers acquired Tarasenko once on Feb. 9, 2023, there's been a lot of talk that the two may reunite (again) a year later. After losing top winge Blake Wheeler, the Rangers will desperately need someone to fill his spot, a player with experience for a deep playoff run.

Last season, Tarasenko played 31 games with the New York Rangers.

The Rangers are run by a different head coach this year and don't have Patrick Kane in the lineup, who they tried to pair with Tarasenko. Moreover, New York doesn't have many skaters with Stanley Cup-winning experience, which is something he would bring back to the club.

If the two sides reunite, there is a chance that he will improve upon the 21 points in 31 games he had last season. This includes four points in a seven-game opening-round loss to the New Jersey Devils. Unfortunately, the Senators may not wish to deal within their conference, forcing Tarasenko to move back west.

#2. Tampa Bay Lightning

Last season, the Blues moved Tarasenko in a trade that involved three players and two draft picks. Considering he isn't his former self, the price for a player who hasn't hit 20 goals in two seasons will go down.

Currently, the Lighting doesn't have a ton of draft picks to deal out. But with the right trade pieces, the former back-to-back champions could acquire a skater projected to finish the season with 59 points.

Realistically, Tampa Bay doesn't need Tarasenko to qualify for the playoffs; they already have enough star power to achieve that. However, many of those key contributors have been gone since winning in 2020 and 2021, leaving some gaps in the lineups.

Bringing Tarasenko aboard would be a low-risk, high-reward move that could help the team today without sacrificing the future.

#3. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers would be an excellent fit for Tarasenko, especially if it is just for the remainder of the regular season. Among the top teams slated to go on a deep playoff run, potentially winning the Stanley Cup, they could use his veteran leadership on their quest.

As many know, the team is led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, And after Zack Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the offensive production dips. Although the team has veterans up and down the wings, no one has his resume, meaning he'd slide into any position without significant changes.

Unlike last season, when he went to New York, the Rangers tried to build an All-Star team that failed. He needs to find a home where he's not required to skate on a top line and sit between the second and third line. He should only focus on chipping in points here and there, which could happen in Edmonton.

#4. St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues fired Craig Berube earlier in the season. This means the HC with whom Tarasenko won the Stanley Cup in 2019 is no longer running the team. Although that wasn't why Tarasenko left the club last year, bringing him back into a new environment could yield better results.

Tarasenko played 11 seasons in St. Louis.

Outside of the coaching change, not much else has changed with the Blues in the past year. This means Tarasenko's familiar linemates, like Robert Thomas, Brayden Schenn, Jake Neighbors and Jordan Kyrou, are still skating in the St. Louis sweater.

As mentioned earlier, it wouldn't take a massive package to acquire Tarasenko. But the Blues have several draft picks and some prospects who could help keep the Senators younger as they build toward the future.

#5. Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings haven't had playoff success since winning the 2014 Stanley Cup. As a fringe playoff team that started the 2023-24 season on a tear, they are clinging to a wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

The team's lineup already has veterans like Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty. Adding Tarasenko would boost its offensive production, which is only a couple of goals away from ranking in the bottom 10.

The Kings have a solid mix of veterans and youth. However, it could become a dark horse to advance deep into the playoffs if they continue to find renewed success under their new HC. Adding another player of Tarasenko's caliber wouldn't hurt, as both parties would have something to prove in the NHL's second season.