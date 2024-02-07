5 referees adjudged as worst in the league by NHL players ft. Justin St. Pierre

The Atheltic recently conducted its annual NHL player poll, including a hot-button topic about who the worst referees are in the league. Surprisingly, it wasn't much of a competition since one in particular scored higher than anyone else.

Meanwhile, the NHL's most-liked referee also showed up on the worst list, which speaks about how divided the players can be regarding their opinion of officials.

5 referees adjudged as worst in the league by NHL players

#5. Trevor Hanson (5.43%)

Trevor Hanson just reached 585 games in the league and has 39 playoff outings on his resume. Since debuting in 2013, he's averaged 58 matchups a season and winds up rated as the fifth-worst official in the NHL.

Although Hanson has no famous calls, he remains active enough for players to remember his name and performances. Considering he's logged more playoff matchups than senior officials who are close to a thousand games, there's a good chance he's doing something right: hold players accountable.

#4. Garrett Rank (6.52%)

Garrett Rank is a relatively new NHL official, joining the league in 2015 and skating in 524 games and 11 playoff matchups by the start of the season. Although he only collected 6.52% of the votes in the player poll, that was good enough for the fourth-worst numbers.

Interestingly, Rank is now famous for assessing misconducts to all 10 skaters in one play during a game between the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers in October 2023. We will never know whether a chunk of those players voted for him, but it appears that a few are not interested in skating in the outings he officiates.

#3. Wes McCauley (7.61%)

Wes McCauley is among the NHL's most beloved officials with his overzealous penalty calls and approach to calling fair games. During the player poll, McCauley was voted as the most liked referee, while a handful of players gave him votes for worst.

Naturally, in competitive sports, not everyone will agree with officials, which would explain why someone like McCauley could end up on both sides of the poll. As one of the most decorated referees today, with 1,291 games and 10 Stanley Cup Finals appearances, he is one of the most charismatic characters in the NHL.

#2. Steve Kozari (13.04%)

Steve Kozari is a veteran referee who had 1,151 games on his resume at the start of the 2023-24 season while skating in 136 playoff matchups and four Stanley Cup Finals, including three of the past five championship series.

When someone quickly Googles Kozari, they will find that he's known to make some questionable calls and is famous for dropping an "F" bomb on live TV during a penalty call. Despite his seniority and controversies, he remains an official the league relies on to work essential games.

#1. Justin St. Pierre (29.35%)

Justin St. Pierre has skated in 1,197 NHL games, good enough for ninth on the active list. However, since making his debut in 2005, he's only officiated eight playoff contests, indicating that he hasn't earned a spot among the league's elite in the most important contests of the year.

Although The Athletic didn't allow players to explain why they voted against St. Pierre, who isn't skating this season, he was the overwhelming winner in the worst referee poll.