5 replacements for Jarmo Kekalainen as new Columbus Blue Jackets GM ft. Mathieu Darche

The recent firing of Jarmo Kekalainen as the general manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets has left a void in the organization, prompting speculation and discussions about potential replacements.

The Blue Jackets sit near the bottom of the league, which could mean a lengthy timetable, but with the trade deadline looming, they would look to move sooner to find a replacement.

Here are a few candidates who could step in to replace Jarmo Kekalainen and steer the franchise in a new direction:

Five potential replacements Jarmo Kekalainen as Columbus Blue Jackets GM

#1 Mathieu Darche - Tampa Bay Lightning Assistant GM, Director of Hockey Operations

Darche's familiarity with Columbus, having played for the Blue Jackets in their inaugural season, coupled with his extensive experience in player personnel management, makes him a compelling candidate to replace Jarmo Kekalainen.

His recent tenure with the Lightning, where he rose through the ranks to become the assistant GM, also shows his acumen in the war room with one of the best run franchises in the game.

#2 Jason Botterill - Seattle Kraken Assistant GM

Despite a challenging stint as GM of the Buffalo Sabres, Botterill's success with the Seattle Kraken demonstrates his ability to contribute to the growth and development of a new franchise from the ground up, practically where the Blue Jackets sit now.

With lessons learned from past experiences, Botterill could bring fresh perspectives and insight to replace Jarmo Kekalainen.

#3 Jeff Gorton - Executive VP of Hockey Ops., Montreal Canadiens

Gorton's tenure with the Montreal Canadiens and previous experience as GM of the New York Rangers position him as a seasoned executive who could replace Jarmo Kekalainen.

While a lateral move to GM may seem unconventional, Gorton's track record speaks for itself, making him a viable candidate for the role.

#4 Eric Tulsky - Carolina Hurricanes Assistant GM

Tulsky's background in analytics and decade-long tenure with the Carolina Hurricanes provide a unique skill set that could benefit the Blue Jackets in the current data-driven NHL landscape.

While lacking direct GM experience, Tulsky, with his innovative approach and expertise, is a promising candidate in the same vein as Kyle Dubas, who was signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016.

#5 Jamie Pushor - Tampa Bay Lightning Asst. GM & Dir. of Player Personnel

Another former Blue Jackets player, Pushorn has risen from the ice to the front office, much like Mathieu Darche.

His experience with player personnel management and scouting, particularly with a successful organization like the Lightning, makes him a compelling candidate to lead the Blue Jackets into the future if Darche doesn't desire to leave Florida.