5 smartest NHL teams in 2024 free agency ft. Chicago Blackhawks

The first day of NHL free agency is in the books and while some teams made big splashes, others didn't make any move.

Aside from the draft, free agency is a time to help build out the depth of your team and turn it into a Stanley Cup contender. However, there are also times teams when teams regret contracts that they handed out in free agency, as the Rangers signed Brad Richards to a nine-year $60 million deal in 2011. However, he struggled and was bought out at the end of the 2013-14 season and New York is still paying him until the 2025-26 season.

#1, Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are not expected to be a Stanley Cup contender but Chicago wants to take a run at making the playoffs and start to turn their rebuild around.

The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard and in free agency, Chicago went out and signed Tyler Bertuzzi, Teuvo Teravainen, Craig Smith, and Pat Maroon on forward while adding Alec Martinez and T.J. Brodie on defense as well as goalie Laurent Brossoit.

Chicago has a team that could compete for a playoff spot, and the Blackhawks didn't give much term or money to the free agents which is key on July 1.

#2, Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers made it to the Stanley Cup Final this past season so they have one of the top teams in the NHL.

Edmonton needed to add depth to their lineup and they did just that in free agency. The Oilers signed Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson and brought back Connor Brown, Adam Henrique, Corey Perry, and Mattias Janmark.

Edmonton knew they needed to add more secondary scoring and they did just that in free agency.

#3, Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals likely aren't a Stanley Cup contender, but they are a much better team.

Before free agency even began, Washington traded for Pierre-Luc Dubois, Andrew Mangiapane, and goalie Logan Thompson which were nice moves. But, in free agency, the Capitals signed Matt Roy, one of the top defensemen available, and acquired Jakob Chychrun in a trade for Nick Jensen and a third-round pick.

The Capitals are a much better all-around team after July 1.

#4, Nashville Predators

Nashville made a huge splash in free agency

The Nashville Predators made the biggest splash on free agency landing Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei.

Nashville has a much better roster but isn't near the top of the list due to the length of some of these deals. Stamkos and Marchessault's last year of the deal may not look good, but the Predators landed three of the top free agents available.

#5, Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers saw several key players leave from the Stanley Cup-winning team, but Florida was smart in not overpaying to keep them.

The Panthers did a good job re-signing Sam Reinhart, not giving Brandon Montour and Oliver Ekman-Larsson what they got in free agency.

