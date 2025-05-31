5 teams one blockbuster trade away from Stanley Cup contention in 2025-26 season ft. Toronto Maple Leafs

This year's Stanley Cup Finals will feature a rematch between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers. With Florida looking to go back-to-back and Edmonton looking to avenge last year's loss, the stakes couldn't be higher for both teams.

Ad

At the same time, plenty of other teams around the league are in the process of preparing for the draft and beginning the free agency period, which is set to start on Jul. 1.

As we await the start of the free agency period, let's take a look at five teams that are just one big move away from Stanley Cup contention.

Five NHL teams one blockbuster trade away from Stanley Cup contention

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn

#1: Dallas Stars

Ad

Trending

This year, the Dallas Stars once again found themselves eliminated in the Western Conference finals by the Edmonton Oilers.

Despite the disappointing exit, Dallas has proven itself as a perennial contender. The question now is what the team has to do in order to get over the hump and become true contenders.

After struggling to find their rhythm in 5-on-5 play, a trade for an offensive-minded bottom-six forward could push the team to new heights.

Ad

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn

#2: Toronto Maple Leafs

Ad

The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated in the second round by the Florida Panthers. But despite coming up short of their ultimate goal, they did make it out of the first round for just the second time since 2006.

With questions about Mitch Marner's future, the team is expected to be active this summer, and given that they won the division this year, we could be looking at a scenario where a trade and a bounce-back season from Auston Matthews spell a cup run.

Ad

Heading into the offseason, look for the team to focus on acquiring players to help bolster their second and third forward lines.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn

#3: Winnipeg Jets

Ad

The Winnipeg Jets may not have had the playoff run they hoped for, but there are plenty of reasons for fans to be optimistic heading into the offseason.

For starters, the team posted a 56-win season, their best in franchise history. In addition, the team also has cap space available this summer that could wind up going to a player who will help push the team into contention.

What they need most are players who can fuel their offense, whether by scoring goals or setting up big plays. As we saw against Dallas, Winnipeg can't find success with the offense going through big scoring droughts, as they did in Games 1 and 3 against Dallas.

Ad

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn

#4: Washington Capitals

Ad

This season, Alexander Ovechkin led the Washington Capitals to a 51-win season despite missing 16 games.

While the team wound up getting eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the playoffs, the fact that Ovechkin is still one of the best goal-scorers in the league, and they finished the regular season with the best record in the Division indicates that another cup run before Ovechkin retires may not be out of the question.

Ad

If the team can use this summer to add another offensive threat alongside Ovechkin, we could see them making a deep playoff run next year.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn

#5: Colorado Avalanche

Ad

The Colorado Avalanche made another early postseason exit this year; they have won only one playoff series since their Stanley Cup win in 2022.

Although they wound up getting eliminated in the first round by the Dallas Stars, the fact that they managed to finish third in the Central Division and clinched a playoff spot without Landeskog in the regular season is a good sign for the team going forward.

While they aren't in the best spot cap-wise, a good number of their core players and several rotational pieces will all be back next season, giving the sense that one big move could make all the difference. With seven players set to hit free agency, Colorado will need to focus on acquiring forwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama