5 under-the-radar NHL free agents who could offer best value for money ft. Connor Brown

With the Stanley Cup Finals underway, teams around the league are preparing for the free agency period, which will begin on July 1.

Ad

Teams like the Avalanche, Stars and Maple Leafs are looking to cement themselves as true Stanley Cup contenders. However, many are aiming to enter the playoff picture, and the expectation is that there will be a lot of activity this summer.

Although players like Mitch Marner, Sam Bennett, Brock Boeser and Nikolaj Ehlers are expected to command plenty of attention, teams seeking to upgrade their roster with limited cap space still have plenty of options.

Ad

Trending

Five under-the-radar free agents who can provide NHL teams with the most bang for their buck

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

#1: Connor Brown

Ad

Kicking off this list is Connor Brown, who is having an impressive playoff run with the Edmonton Oilers. Last summer, Brown signed a one-year contract worth $1 million.

Considering he's produced eight points throughout the playoffs with five goals and three assists, he'll likely fetch a bigger contract this summer. However, even if that number goes up, Brown provides the most bang for his buck.

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn

#2: Victor Olfosson

Ad

Last offseason, Victor Olofsson signed a one-year $1.075 million contract. Since then, the winger logged 15 goals and 14 assists in the regular season, and four points in the playoffs.

While his production for a player on his contract is impressive, it's his versatility that shines. Whether Olofsson is playing as a bottom-six forward or on the top line, he's provides valuable minutes, and there's no sign of that changing.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn

#3: Nate Schmidt

Ad

Nate Schmidt has more than outplayed the $800,000 contract he signed with Florida last offseason. The veteran defenseman logged 19 points this season while playing a career-high 80 games for the defending Stanley Cup champs.

His blend of production, experience and value makes him arguably one of the most valuable free agents this summer, especially for teams dealing with a cap crunch.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn

#4: Eric Robinson

Ad

Last summer, the Carolina Hurricanes struck gold when they signed Eric Robinson to a one-year $950,000 contract. In addition to playing a career-high 82 games, Robinson logged a career-high in goals, assists and points in the regular season.

While Carolina came up short in its quest for a Stanley Cup run, teams will likely look to Robinson's success when adding depth to their roster.

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn

#5: Jonathan Toews

Ad

While the future remains unclear for Jonathan Toews, the expectation is that whichever frachise signs him will do so on a team-friendly deal.

If Toews can physically keep up with the demand of an 82-game season after missing several years, he could prove to be the steal of the summer. His ability to produce in big moments, veteran leadership and ability to facilitate on the offensive end will be beneficial to several teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama