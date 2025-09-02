5 underrated NHL signings who could be game-changers for their team in 2025–26 ft. Andrew Mangiapane

The NHL season is just a month away, and in the offseason, there were some major moves, like Mitch Marner going to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Yet, there were some under-the-radar signings that could make a huge impact on their teams and how the season unfolds. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, here are five underrated signings who could be game-changers.
5 underrated NHL signings who could be game-changers
#1, Andrew Mangiapane, Oilers
Edmonton has lost back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, and this offseason, multiple impact players left, like Corey Perry and Evander Kane.
However, Edmonton did sign Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year, $7.2 million deal in the second wave of free agency. Mangiapane could be a top-six forward and add some secondary scoring to the lineup.
Mangiapane recorded 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points last season. His career high is 35 goals and 55 points.
#2, Brent Burns, Avalanche
Despite Brent Burns being 40, he's still an impact NHL defenseman, and he inked a one-year, $1 million, plus $4 million in performance bonuses, deal with the Colorado Avalanche.
Burns is still an effective offensive defenseman and will add some more offense to the Avalanche's blue line. He can run the second power play unit and won't have as big a role as was asked of him in Carolina.
Burns recorded 6 goals and 23 assists for 29 points in 82 games.
#3, Pius Suter, Blues
Pius Suter is a solid third-line center in the NHL, and having a good third-line center is key to having a good team.
The St. Louis Blues signed Suter away from the Vancouver Canucks to a two-year, $8.25 million deal.
Suter will be an impactful third-line center and will put St. Louis in a great spot as the Blues have Robert Thomas, Brayden Schenn, and Suter as their centers.
Suter recorded 25 goals and 21 assists for 46 points in 81 games.
#4, Evgenii Dadonov, Devils
The Devils had a disappointing year last season as New Jersey struggled to score.
In the offseason, the Devils made a very solid under-the-radar signing to a one-year, $1 million contract, plus $2.25 million in performance bonuses to add some depth scoring to the lineup.
Dadonov recorded 20 goals and 20 assists for 40 points with the Dallas Stars last season and will be a good middle-six forward for the Devils.
#5, Jeff Petry, Panthers
Florida went back to the well in signing a veteran defenseman to a league-minimum deal.
The Panthers signed Nate Schmidt last offseason, and he was a key player on the Cup-winning team. Schmidt ended up parlaying that success into a multi-year deal with Utah.
To replace Schmidt, the Panthers signed Jeff Petry to a one-year, $775,000 deal. Petry recorded 1 goal and 7 assists for 8 points in 44 games last season, but when healthy, he's a good offensive defenseman who can add some offense to the blue line.
