5 most undeserving players to be named in NHL Quarter Century Team feat. Auston Matthews

The NHL Quarter Century Team has honored past and current legends of the last 25 years, featuring some of the game’s most iconic players.

Ad

However, the NHL Quarter Century Team has not come without scrutiny and criticism from fans across the league. Some fans have been vocal about their disappointment at seeing some names get passed over, most notably, Tampa Bay Lightning’s Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With that in mind, here’s a look at five names that have drawn the most fan backlash due to their inclusion into the NHL Quarter Century Team.

5 most undeserving players to be named in NHL Quarter Century Team

#5 Johnny Gaudreau

The late Johnny Hockey was included in the NHL Quarter Century team for players who debuted after 2010. While Johnny Gaudreau certainly had a successful career that was tragically cut short, fans felt he did not have a body of work substantial enough to be picked over a decorated player like Kucherov.

Ad

Moreover, some fans felt that Gaudreau was included as a sentimental pick given his untimely passing. As such, if Gaudreau had been alive, it would have been unlikely that he would have made the cut.

#4 Cale Makar

Colorado Avalanche Norris Trophy-winning blue liner Cale Makar was also included in the NHL Quarter Century Team for players who debuted after 2010. However, fan backlash pointed out that Makar was too young to be included in the list despite his list of accolades.

Ad

While Makar is the youngest player on the list, he’s only slightly younger than his counterparts. For instance, Avalanche teammate Nathan MacKinnon is 29, while Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is 27.

#3 Joe Thornton

Jumbo Joe Thornton was included in the list of players who debuted before 2000 along with Hall of Famers like Colorado Avalanche legend Joe Sakic and the Detroit Red Wings stalwart Nicklas Lidstrom . Fans were quick to point out the lack of major hardware or Stanley Cups on Thornton’s resume, making him a questionable choice for this list.

Ad

#2 Patrick Roy

Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche legend Patrick Roy made the cut on the goaltenders list along with other greats of the last quarter century like Henrik Lundqvist, Carey Price, and Marc-Andre Fleury.

However, fans were none-too-please to see Roy considering that he didn’t play long enough in the 2000s to oust other notable goalies like two-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick or Tampa Bay Lightning great Andrei Vasilevsky.

Ad

It’s worth pointing out that Roy’s success came mostly in the 80s and 90s. While Roy won one Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2003, other more deserving goalies stand out in the period after 2000.

#1 Auston Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has an impressive resume, with all the hardware any player aspiring to a Hall of Fame career could want. However, there’s one particular accolade missing from his resume: A Stanley Cup.

Considering that Nikita Kucherov has two and three Stanley Cup Final appearances, fans have pointed the finger at Matthews for being an underserving player at the expense of a generational talent like Kucherov.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama