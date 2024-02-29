5 unexpected trades that could still happen ahead of NHL Trade Deadline ft. Trevor Zegras to Montreal

The NHL trade deadline is just a week away and the players likely to be on the move have been set for weeks and months.

However, on most NHL trade Deadline, there are some surprise players dealt and here are five potential unexpected deals.

5 unexpected trades that could still happen ahead of NHL Trade Deadline

#1, Trevor Zegras to Montreal

Trevor Zegras seems on the outs in Anaheim and reports have indicated he could be moved.

With the Ducks acquiring Cutter Gauthier, Zegras isn't needed in Anaheim, as the Ducks have Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish, and Gauthier as their centers. With that, Zegras could be on the move and renting him with his friend in Cole Caufield.

Zegras could come in and learn from head coach Martin St. Louis and a change of scenery would be needed.

#2, Devils get Jacob Markstrom

Jacob Markstrom could be dealt

Jacob Markstrom has been rumored to be traded and the New Jersey Devils should look to acquire him.

Markstrom has two years left on his deal after this one, which makes perfect sense for New Jersey. The Devils need a better goalie and adding Markstrom should give them a chance to make the playoffs and become a Cup contender next year.

#3, Sean Walker to Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to acquire a defenseman and getting Sean Walker from the Philadelphia Flyers makes sense.

Walker is a local player so he would become a fan-favorite, and there is a chance Toronto could re-sign him. Walker adds some offense to the backend, which they thought they would get from John Klingberg but he is out for the season with an injury.

#4, Oilers get Jake Guentzel

Jake Guentzel is expected to be traded

The Edmonton Oilers are in their win-now window and trading for Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins makes sense.

Edmonton will look to add some more scoring to their offense and the Oilers have arguably the top player available in Jake Guentzel.

Guentzel would be a pure rental for Edmonton as they won't be able to re-sign him due to their salary, but he adds some much-needed secondary scoring to the bottom of the lineup.

#5, Lightning get Noah Hanifin

The Tampa Bay Lightning's Cup window is closing, but general manager Julien BriseBois goes all-in again by trading for Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin.

With Mikhail Sergachev likely done for the year, Tampa Bay has the cap space to acquire Hanifin and make one more push for the Cup.