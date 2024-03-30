8 teams in NHL history to win Stanley Cup and Presidents' Trophy in same season

Only eight teams in the NHL have ever won the Presidents' Trophy and the Stanley Cup in the same season. The former is awarded to the team with the best regular-season record, while the latter is the ultimate prize in hockey.

#1, Edmonton Oilers

Led by Wayne Gretzky, the Oilers dominated the 1986-87 season with a 50-24-6 record with 106 pts. They defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

#2, Calgary Flames

Calgary edged the Canadiens for the Presidents' Trophy at a 54-17-9 record with 117 pts in the 1988-89 NHL season. They then captured their first and only Stanley Cup by defeating the Canadiens in a thrilling six-game series.

#3, New York Rangers

The New York Rangers won their second Presidents' Trophy in three years during the 1993-94 season, finishing with a 52-24-8 record and 112 points. Led by captain Mark Messier, who famously guaranteed a victory, the Rangers went on to win the Stanley Cup.

#4, Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars were the only team to lose fewer than 20 games in regulation during the 1998-99 NHL season, finishing with a 51-19-12 record and 114 points. They clinched the Stanley Cup with a controversial goal by Brett Hull against the Buffalo Sabres.

#5, Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche finished the 2000-01 season with a league-best 52-16-10-4 record and 118 points. They defeated the New Jersey Devils in a hard-fought seven-game series to win their second Stanley Cup.

#6, Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings, boasting a roster filled with future Hall of Famers, finished the 2001-02 season with a 51-17-10-4 record and 116 points. They lived up to expectations by winning the Stanley Cup.

#7, Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings were the first team to win the Presidents' Trophy and the Stanley Cup in the same season more than once. They finished the 2007-08 season with a 54-21-7 record and 115 points before defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final.

#8, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago dominated the lockout-shortened season at 36-7-5 in 2012-2013. They went on to defeat the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final.

As the current NHL season nears its conclusion, the Dallas Stars are just one point behind the New York Rangers for the best record in the league. With a playoff berth already secured, the Stars have their sights set on capturing the Presidents' Trophy.

However, the question remains: will the winner of the Presidents' Trophy also go on to hoist the Stanley Cup?