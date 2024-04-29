Alex Ovechkin's goals record: 5 highest-scoring seasons in his NHL career

Alex Ovechkin is on pace to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record of 894. However, after qualifying for the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs, "The Great 8" was held goalless for the first time in his postseason career.

Although people will soon forget this playoff performance, he has two seasons left on his current deal with the Washington Capitals and is 41 goals away from the milestone. As he approaches the milestone, let's revisit his best seasons.

Alex Ovechkin's best-scoring seasons in 19 years

#5 Reached 51 goals five seasons apart (2013-14 & 2018-19)

Ovechkin is a nine-time 50-goal scorer, reaching this magical number for the first time in his rookie season in 2005-06.

He has also scored 51 goals on two occasions and 50 on three occasions. In 78 games in 2013-14, he led the NHL in scoring with 51 lamplighters, including a four-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Four seasons later, he scored 51 goals in 81 games, the penultimate time he reached the milestone. That season, he had three hat-tricks and 12 multi-goal games.

#4 Wins Calder Trophy with 52 goals amidst memorable rookie season (2005-06)

As a rookie at 20, Ovechkin broke onto the NHL scene with 106 points, including 52 goals, to win the Calder Trophy.

He finished third in goalscoring, tied with Ilya Kovalchuk, but behind Jonathan Cheechoo (56) and Jaromir Jagr (54).

He scored one hat-trick (Anaheim Ducks) during his first season and had nine multi-goal games. However, one of the highlights of his Hall of Fame-worthy career is the goal he scored on his back against the Arizona Coyotes.

#3 Returns to the 50-goal club with 53 (2014-15)

In 2014-15, Ovechkin was in the middle of scoring at least 50 goals for the third straight season for the second time in his career.

After scoring 51 goals in 2013-14, he returned with two more goals the next season to finish with 53 and lead the NHL in goals scored. Surprisingly, he didn't score a hat-trick that season but had 15 multi-goal games.

#2 Captures back-to-back Hart Trophies with 56 (2008-09)

As the reigning NHL MVP, he scored 56 goals in 2008-09 to win the Hart and Lester B. Pearson Trophies for the second consecutive season.

In 79 games, he collected three hat-tricks and had 13 multi-goal games. He led the league in goals by 10 but lost the scoring title to fellow Russian superstar Evgeni Malkin by just three points.

#1 Sets a salary cap era milestone with 65 (2007-08)

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

After the NHL lockout in 2005, the league entered the salary cap era, and Ovechkin set the era's top goal mark with 65 lamplighters in 2007-08.

Even though Auston Matthews recently eclipsed this total with 69 in 2023-24, his mark stood for 16 seasons. During this season, he had two four-goal games against Ottawa and Montreal and collected a hat-trick against Boston.

He had 13 multi-goal games and scored one in 47 contests. He cleaned house at the NHL awards show, winning the Hart, Lester B. Pearson, Maurice "Rocket" Richard and Art Ross Trophies in his best season.