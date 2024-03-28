Alex Ovechkin vs Wayne Gretzky: How much would losing out on all-time scoring title affect Great One's legacy? 

Alexander Ovechkin is closing in on Wayne Gretzky's scoring record.

Gretzky set the NHL's all-time scoring on March 23, 1994, and only added to it as he finished his career with 894 goals.

When Gretzky retired, most assumed his goal record would never be touched again. Yet, Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has 848 goals which is just 46 goals behind Gretzky's record.

It seems likely Ovechkin will break Gretzky's record, but how would that impact the Great One's legacy?

Would Wayne Gretzky losing his goal record impact his legacy?

Wayne Gretzky is arguably the greatest hockey player of all time and even if Alex Ovechkin surpasses him for most goals in history, it wouldn't do much to his legacy.

Ovechkin is already considered to be the greatest goal scorer in the history of hockey, as there are fewer goals now than when Gretzky played.

Gretzky also doesn't seem too concerned about losing his record, as back in 2019, he spoke to CBC Sports and said Ovechkin would break his record.

"Absolutely. First and foremost, you got to be injury-free and Alex has been injury-free throughout his career," Gretzky said. "If he breaks my record, I will be the first guy there to shake his hand. I think it is good for hockey and I think it's great for sports when people break records.

"My dad said when I broke Gordie Howe's record, and I was a little bit embarrassed, he said, 'You know, one day someone is going to come along and maybe break your record and you just make sure you handle it yourself the same way Gordie Howe did.'"

Wayne Gretzky added:

"And that is what I am trying to do. Listen, I have nothing but respect and time for Alex, and good for him. If he does get close and does break it, I'll be there at the game, hopefully. And, hopefully, I can be the first guy to shake his hand."

The probable breaking of the record is something Gretzky has prepared for, that too for a couple of years now. Even if Ovechkin does set the record, the Canadian will probbaly still be the greatest hockey player ever.

