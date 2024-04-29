Alexander Ovechkin's goals record: 5 lowest-scoring seasons in his NHL career

Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals season came to an end on Sunday, getting swept by the New York Rangers.

During the chase to the playoffs, Ovechkin was one of the hottest goalscorers, with 13 goals in the final 17 games. The Russian superstar is now 41 goals behind Wayne Gretzky's record for most goals in NHL history but is coming off a relatively lean season.

Let's take a look at the five lowest-scoring seasons of his career so far:

Five lowest-scoring seasons in Alexander Ovechkin's career

#5 2016-17, 33 goals

In the 2016-17 NHL season, Alexander Ovechkin recorded just 33 goals, having played 82 games.

It was a massive step down from Ovechkin after he had scored 50 and 53 goals respectively in the two previous seasons.

#4 2012-13, 32 goals

Alexander Ovechkin only scored 32 goals in 48 games during the 2012-13 season, which would seem like a down year.

However, there was a lockout that year, so the season was cut in half. Had there been a full season, the Russian was on pace for 54.66 goals, which would have been one of the highest goal-scoring seasons of his career.

#3 2010-11, 32 goals

In the 2010-11 NHL season, Ovechkin recorded just 32 goals in 79 games, recording his lowest season total in his NHL until that point.

Ovechkin went three straight years scoring in the 30s before taking off again after that.

#2 2023-24, 31 goals

The 2023-24 NHL season marked the second-lowest amount of goals Alexander Ovechkin has scored in his career.

Ovechkin was on pace for the fewest amount of his career before he scored 13 goals in the final 17 games. It still was a disappointing year for him.

#1 2020-21, 24 goals

The fewest goals Ovechkin has scored in a season is 24, which came in the 2020-21 season.

However, that year was delayed due to the COVID-19 season, so he only played 45 games, as the season was short. Had it been a full season, Ovechkin was on pace for 43.73 goals over an 82-game season.