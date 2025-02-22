Anaheim Ducks vs Boston Bruins: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 22, 2025

The Anaheim Ducks are on the road to play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Anaheim (24-24-6) beat Los Angeles 2-1 before the break. Boston (27-24-6) entered the break after a 4-3 loss to Vegas.

Ducks vs Bruins: Head-to-head & key stats

Anaheim is 22-14-2-5 all-time against Boston

The Ducks are averaging 2.48 goals per game

The Bruins are 18-9-3 at home

Anaheim is allowing 3.01 goals per game

Boston is averaging 2.75 goals per game

The Ducks are 11-12-4 on the road

The Bruins are allowing 3.17 goals per game

Anaheim Ducks vs Boston Bruins: Preview

Anaheim entered the break on a three-game winning streak and has played much better hockey. The Ducks are led by Troy Terry, who has 39 points. Ryan Strome has 30 points, Frank Vatrano has 30 points and Mason McTavish has 27 points.

The Ducks will likely start Lukas Dostal, who's 15-13-4 with a 2.86 GAA and a .911 SV%. He has never played against Boston.

Boston, meanwhile, entered the break on a two-game losing streak and is outside of a playoff spot. The Bruins will start Jeremy Swayman, who's 18-18-4 with a 2.98 GAA and a .898 SV%. In his career against Anaheim, he's 1-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .966 SV%.

The Bruins are led by David Pastrnak, who has 68 points. Brad Marchand has 44 points, Pavel Zacha has 33 points and Morgan Geekie has 29 points.

Ducks vs Bruins: Odds & Prediction

Anaheim is a +170 underdog, while Boston is a -220 favorite, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The first couple of games after the break could not be high-level, given some players haven't played in weeks. Boston hasn't played well this season, but Swayman should be able to have a lot of success against this Ducks offense, which has struggled this season.

Look for the Bruins to edge out a home win here in a low-scoring close game, as Dostal and Swayman have both been solid this season.

Prediction: Bruins 3, Ducks 2

Ducks vs Bruins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Boston ML (-205)

Tip 2: Anaheim +1.5 (-155)

Tip 3: Under 5.5 goals (-115)

