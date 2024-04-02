Anaheim Ducks vs Calgary Flames: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | April 2nd, 2024

The Calgary Flames (34-34-5) are 12th in the Eastern Conference. They host the 14th-placed Anaheim Ducks (24-47-4) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday, April 2, at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNW, BSSD and BSSC.

Calgary won 4-2 against the Los Angeles Kings in its last home game on Saturday, March 30. Anaheim lost its road game on Sunday, March 31, 3-2, to the Vancouver Canucks.

Expand Tweet

Anaheim Ducks vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview

The Ducks average 2.41 goals per game but concede 3.61. Their power-play success rate is 17.5%.

Frank Vatrano has been a key contributor for the Ducks with 30 goals and 23 assists. Mason McTavish follows closely with 18 goals and 23 assists. Troy Terry has 19 goals and 30 assists, while Alex Killorn contributed 15 goals and 16 assists.

Expand Tweet

John Gibson holds a 13-26-2 record for the season in goals, with a 3.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of .890.

The Flames have a GF of 3.07 and a GAA of 3.21, while their power play success rate is 15.9%.

Blake Coleman is their top scorer with 29 goals and 23 assists for 52 points. He has been complemented well by Yegor Sharangovich, with 28 goals and 25 assists. Nazem Kadri has contributed 24 goals and 39 assists, while Jonathan Huberdeau has 35 assists.

Jacob Markstrom holds a 23-19-2 record in goal, with a 2.68 GAA and .908 SV%.

Anaheim Ducks vs Calgary Flames: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 121 times.

The Ducks are 62-48-7-4 against the Flames.

The Flames have a 49.6% win rate in faceoffs, while the Ducks have a 47.2% win rate.

The Flames have an 82.1% success rate on penalty kills, while the Ducks are 72.9%.

Anaheim Ducks vs Calgary Flames: Odds and prediction

Calgary has won 15 out of 31 games as the odds favorite this season and one of three games with odds less than -228. They have a 69.5% chance of victory here.

The Ducks have been the underdogs 66 times and have had 20 upsets. However, Anaheim has gone 12-35 when odds list it at +185 or longer, giving the team a 35.1% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Flames 4 - 2 Ducks

Anaheim Ducks vs Calgary Flames: Betting tips

Tip 1: Flames to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: No.

Tip 3: Nazem Kadri to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Blake Coleman to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Ducks to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? Calgary Flames Anaheim Ducks 0 votes View Discussion