Anaheim Ducks vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions, and odds | November 19, 2024

The Anaheim Ducks are on the road to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, November 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET. Anaheim (7-8-2) is coming off an upset 4-2 road win over Dallas on Monday. Chicago (6-11-1) is coming off a 4-1 loss to Vancouver on Saturday.

Ducks vs Blackhawks: Head-to-head & key stats

Anaheim is 53-43-5-7 all-time against Chicago

The Ducks are averaging 2.53 goals per game

The Blackhawks are 2-4 at home

Anaheim is allowing 3 goals per game

Chicago is averaging 2.33 goals per game

The Ducks are 3-3-2 on the road

The Blackhawks are allowing 3.11 goals per game

Anaheim Ducks vs Chicago Blackhawks: Preview

Anaheim is on a two-game winning streak. Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 12 points, followed by Leo Carlsson (nine), Ryan Strome (nine), and Cutter Gauthier (eight).

The Ducks will start John Gibson, who's 2-0 with a 3.01 GAA and a .908 SV%. In his career against Chicago, Gibson is 5-8-1 with a 3.35 GAA and a .903 SV%.

Chicago, meanwhile, is on a two-game losing streak and now returns home. The Blackhawks will start Petr Mrazek, who's 5-8 with a 2.79 GAA and a .906 SV%. In his career against Anaheim, Mrazek is 5-4-1 with a 2.38 GAA and a .914 SV%.

The Blackhawks are led by Connor Bedard, who has 13 points, Ryan Donato has 11 points, Seth Jones has 10 points, and Teuvo Teravainen has eight points.

Ducks vs Blackhawks: Odds & Prediction

Anaheim is a +145 underdog while Chicago is a -175 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Ducks are coming off a big upset win over Dallas on the road on Monday. But back-to-backs are always tough, especially with the travel from Dallas to Chicago.

The Blackhawks should play much better at home after the road trip while Anaheim will have tired legs on the back-to-backs.

Look for Chicago to get out to an early lead and edge out a low-scoring game here.

Prediction: Chicago 3, Anaheim 1.

Ducks vs Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Chicago ML (-175)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-118)

Tip 3: Ryan Donato 3+ shot on goal (-140)

