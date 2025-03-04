Anaheim Ducks vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 4, 2025

The Anaheim Ducks are on the road to face the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results on Saturday as Anaheim (26-26-7) lost 6-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks while Edmonton (35-21-4) won 3-1 over Carolina.

Ducks vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats

Anaheim is 62-50-2-10 all-time against Edmonton

The Ducks are averaging 2.56 goals per game

The Oilers are 18-10-2 at home

Anaheim is allowing 3.06 goals per game

Edmonton is averaging 3.25 goals per game

The Ducks are 12-13-5 on the road

The Oilers are allowing 2.88 goals per game

Anaheim Ducks vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview

Anaheim is 1-3 in its last four games. The Ducks are led by Troy Terry who has 45 points, Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano with 35 points each and Mason McTavish with 31 points.

They are expected to start Lukas Dostal who is 17-14-5 with a 2.90 GAA and a .910 SV%. He is 2-4 with a 4.04 GAA and a .879 SV% in his career against Edmonton.

Meanwhile, the Oilers snapped a five-game losing streak on Saturday. They are led by Leon Draisaitl's 90 points, Connor McDavid's 75 points, Evan Bouchard's 46 points and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' 37 points.

Edmonton is expected to start Calvin Pickard who is 15-6 with a 2.61 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career against Anaheim, he is 3-3 with a 2.86 GAA and a .904 SV%.

Ducks vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction

Anaheim is a +280 underdog while Edmonton is a -355 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Oilers played better against Carolina and should be able to get a big win on Tuesday. Edmonton will be able to score with ease against the Ducks who have struggled defensively.

Expect the Oilers to get out to an early lead and win a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Edmonton 5, Anaheim 2.

Ducks vs Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton -1.5 (-130)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (-108)

Tip 3: Zach Hyman 3+ shots on goal (-145)

