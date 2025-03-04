Anaheim Ducks vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 4, 2025

This Tuesday, the Anaheim Ducks take on the Edmonton Oilers at the Rogers Arena, Edmonton. The puck drop is set to take place at 9 PM EST.

The Ducks (26-26-7) have won only two of their last five games as they remain in the bottom half of the Pacific Division. At the same time, the Oilers (35-21-4) will breathe a sigh of relief as they finally snapped their five-game losing streak with their victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Anaheim Ducks vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 04

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV Broadcast: SN1, Victory+

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Anaheim Ducks game preview

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks - Source: Imagn

The Ducks are not far away from the qualification spots for the playoffs. They sit only six points behind the fourth-placed Vancouver Canucks. The Ducks have played two consecutive home games and will play their next two away games against the Oilers and the Canucks.

Anaheim Ducks injuries

Robby Fabbri is the only player sidelined for the Ducks due to an upper-body injury. The return date for the forward is yet to be finalized.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn

The Oilers sit within touching distance of the league leaders Vegas Golden Knights as they look set to make it through to the playoff stages of the campaign. The Oilers have had a leaky defense lately and they hope to improve that to get back on good form.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Darnell Nurse is expected to return to the rink in the coming days, and star winger Evander Kane advanced his return to the ice with skating practice last Thursday.

Ducks and Oilers key players

Troy Terry continues his journey towards the 50-point mark as the forward has scored 17 goals and provided 28 assists in the first 54 games of his campaign.

Leon Draisaitl has doubled the points to that of his competition in the next game as he sits on 90 points so far, having scored 44 goals and provided 46 assists, Draisaitl will hope to add more to the tally in hopes of getting closer to the top of the table.

