Anaheim Ducks vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 13, 2024

The 21-23-8 Montreal Canadiens will battle it out against the 18-31-2 Anaheim Ducks at Bell Centre on Tuesday, Feb 13, at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD.

Both teams enter the matchup on the heels of defeats, with the Canadiens succumbing to a 7-2 loss against the St. Louis Blues, and the Ducks falling short in a 5-3 contest against the Edmonton Oilers.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview

The Anaheim Ducks average 2.6 goals per game but concede 3.40. Frank Vatrano has been a key contributor with 22 goals and 16 assists this season. Adam Henrique follows closely with 15 goals and 20 assists, while Troy Terry has 15 goals and 22 assists.

In goal, John Gibson holds a 10-19-1 record for the season, allowing 93 goals with a 3.04 GAA, making 846 saves and achieving a .901 SV%.

The Canadiens, meanwhile, are averaging 2.7 goals per game and conceding 3.50. Their power play success rate is 19.4%, and their goal differential is -42. Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 17 goals and 31 assists, while Cole Caufield follows closely with 17 goals and 24 assists.

Sam Montembeault holds a 12-8-4 record in goal, boasting a 3.06 GAA and a .908 SV%.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 40 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Ducks have an overall record of 20-16-2-2 (52.5%) against the Canadiens.

In faceoffs, the Ducks have a 48.9% win rate, while the Canadiens have 52.9%.

On penalty kills, the Ducks boast a 77.7% success rate, while the Canadiens are at 73.9%.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Montreal Canadiens: Odds and prediction

This season, Montreal has been the odds favorite in four games, coming out on top thrice. In matchups where their odds were shorter than -142, they've won once, suggesting a 58.7% likelihood of them winning this game.

On the other hand, the Anaheim Ducks have managed to secure upset victories in 16 out of 45 games played as underdogs, translating to a 35.6% success rate. When categorized as underdogs with odds of +120 or longer, they boast a record of 15-26, with a 45.5% probability of winning.

Prediction: Canadiens 5-3 Ducks

Anaheim Ducks vs. Montreal Canadiens: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canadiens to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Nick Suzuki to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Frank Vatrano to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Ducks to beat the spread: Yes

