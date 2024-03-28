Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 28th 2024

The Anaheim Ducks will face the Seattle Kraken at 10 p.m. EDT tonight at Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, BSSC, ROOT Sports NW and BSSD.

The contest can be heard on KLAA Angels Radio AM 830 and KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM.

Anaheim Ducks game preview

The Anaheim Ducks (24-44-4) fell 4-0 against the Seattle Kraken in their last game. They average 2.44 goals per game and concede 3.58 per game. Their power play success percentage is 17.8%, while their penalty-killing rate is 73.4%.

Frank Vatranon has been quite productive for the Ducks, scoring 30 goals and providing 21 assists, resulting in 51 points. Meanwhile, Troy Terry has accumulated 49 points, scoring 19 goals and providing 30 assists.

John Gibson boasts a 13-25-2 record with a save percentage of .891 and a goals-against average of 3.41 goals per game. Brock McGinn (upper body), Radko Gudas (upper body) and John Gibson (illness) are sidelined due to injuries.

Seattle Kraken game preview

The Kraken (29-29-13) won their last game 4-0 against the Anaheim Ducks. They are scoring 2.62 goals per game and conceding 2.85 per game. Their power play success rate is 21.2%, while their penalty kill rate is 79.6%.

Jared McCann has scored 27 goals and provided 28 assists in 70 games, resulting in 55 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored 50 points through 19 goals and 31 assists in 71 games.

Joey Daccord has an 18-15-11 record with a save percentage of .917 and goals against average of 2.42 per game. Ryker Evans (lower body) and Vince Dunn (upper body) are unavailable for today's game.

Anaheim Ducks lines

Forwards

Alex Killorn

Leo Carlsson

Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano

Defensemen

Cam Fowler

Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov

Goalies

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Seattle Kraken lines

Forwards

Eeli Tolvanen

Matty Beniers

Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz

Defensemen

Brian Dumoulin

Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak

Goalies

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken: Odds & Predictions

The Ducks have won one game out of the last five, while the Kraken have also won one of their previous five. Seattle has a better power play success rate and penalty kill rate than Anaheim. Meanwhile, the Ducks have a 13-20-2 record in the road games this season.

The Kraken are the favorites, with odds of -237, while the Ducks are the underdogs, holding odds of +191. With an added ice-home advantage, Seattle should win.

Anaheim Ducks vs Seattle Kraken: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Kraken to win (-237)

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals - Yes

Tip 3: Oliver Bjorkstrand to score - Yes

Tip 4: Home Advantage - Yes