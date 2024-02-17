Anaheim Ducks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 17, 2024

The 28-16-8 Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the 19-32-2 Anaheim Ducks at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, Feb 17 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, CBC, SNO, SNW, BSSD and BSSC.

Toronto clinched a narrow 4-3 victory at home in their previous matchup against the Flyers on Thursday, while Anaheim secured a convincing 5-1 road victory against the Senators on the same day.

Anaheim Ducks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Ducks average 2.57 goals per game but concede 3.42. Frank Vatrano has been a key contributor with 23 goals and 18 assists, while Adam Henrique follows closely with 15 goals and 20 assists. Troy Terry has 15 goals and 24 assists.

John Gibson holds a 11-19-1 record for the season in goal, allowing 93 goals with a 2.98 GAA, making 956 saves and achieving a .903 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs average 3.56 goals per game and capitalize on 26.4% of their power play opportunities.

William Nylander is leading the charge for Toronto with 27 goals and 41 assists. Auston Matthews has been another major force for the Maple Leafs, contributing 45 goals and 21 assists, while Mitchell Marner has 22 goals and 38 assists.

In goal, Ilya Samsonov holds a 11-4-6 record, maintaining a 3.25 GAA and a .881 SV%.

Anaheim Ducks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 51 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Ducks have an overall record of 14-31-5-1 (32.4%) against the Maple Leafs.

In faceoffs, the Ducks have a 49.0% win rate, while the Maple Leafs are 54.2%.

On penalty kills, the Maple Leafs boast a 78.2% success rate, while the Ducks have a strong 77.8% success rate.

Anaheim Ducks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and Prediction

This season, Toronto has emerged victorious in 24 of 43 games where they were favored. Remarkably, in two games with odds less than -330, the Maple Leafs have clinched one victory, giving them a solid 76.7% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, Anaheim have been cast as the underdog in 47 games this season, managing 17 upsets, resulting in a 36.2% success rate. When facing odds of +260 or longer, Anaheim has won one of three games, presenting them with a 27.8% chance of victory here.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 3-1 Ducks

Anaheim Ducks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: William Nylander to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Auston Matthews to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Ducks to beat the spread: No

