Anaheim Ducks vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 5, 2025

The Anaheim Ducks are on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Anaheim (27-26-7) is coming off a 6-2 blowout win over Edmonton. Vancouver (27-22-11) is coming off a 6-3 loss to Seattle.

Ducks vs Canucks: Head-to-head & key stats

Anaheim is 57-47-9-12 all-time against Vancouver

The Ducks are averaging 2.61 goals per game

The Canucks are 11-10-7 at home

Anaheim is allowing 3.05 goals per game

Vancouver is averaging 2.73 goals per game

The Ducks are 13-13-5 on the road

The Canucks are allowing 3.05 goals per game

Anaheim Ducks vs Vancouver Canucks: Preview

Anaheim dominated Edmonton on Tuesday and now plays the second half of a back-to-back. The Ducks will start John Gibson, who's 9-10-2 with a 2.80 GAA and a .909 SV%. In his career against Vancouver, he's 13-5-2 with a 2.15 GAA and a .929 SV%.

The Ducks are led by Troy Terry, who has 45 points, Ryan Strome with 36 points, Frank Vatrano with 36 points, and Jackson Lacombe, who has 33 points.

Vancouver, meanwhile, is on a two-game losing streak and are battling for a playoff spot. The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes, who has 60 points, Conor Garland with 37 points, Brock Boeser with 36 points, and Jake DeBrusk, who has 35 points.

The Canucks are set to start Kevin Lankinen, who is 20-10-7 with a 2.57 GAA and a .904 SV%. In his career against Anaheim, he's 3-0 with a 1.67 GAA and a .939 SV%.

Ducks vs Canucks: Odds & Prediction

Anaheim is a +185 underdog while Vancouver is a -225 favorite with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Ducks blew out Edmonton on Tuesday but now have to play a back-to-back which is always tough for teams. Vancouver, meanwhile, hasn't been playing well and seem like they will be missing the playoffs this season.

However, at home with Anaheim having tired legs, this is a good spot for the Canucks to get the win here as Lankinen has also been solid against Anaheim in his career.

Prediction: Canucks 4, Ducks 2.

Ducks vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vancouver ML (-225)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-115)

Tip 3: Filip Chytil 3+ shots on goal (+100)

