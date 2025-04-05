  • home icon
  Anaheim Ducks vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 5, 2025

Anaheim Ducks vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 5, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Apr 05, 2025 12:10 GMT
Apr 2, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Elias Pettersson (25) and forward Dakota Joshua (81) fight Seattle Kraken forward Jani Nyma (38) during the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Apr 2, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Elias Pettersson (25) and forward Dakota Joshua (81) fight Seattle Kraken forward Jani Nyma (38) during the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena on Saturday. The puck drops at 4 p.m. EDT.

The Ducks (33-34-8) are sixth in the Pacific Division, seven points behind the fifth-placed Canucks. A win for the Ducks will get them within touching distance of fifth spot, while a win for the Canucks (34-28-13) will effectively end the season for Anaheim.

Anaheim Ducks vs Vancouver Canucks game info

  • Date: Saturday, April 5
  • Time: 4 p.m. EDT
  • Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver
  • TV Broadcast: SNP, Victory+, KCOP-13
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
also-read-trending Trending

Anaheim Ducks game preview

NHL: Ducks at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn
NHL: Ducks at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn

The Ducks are in a difficult situation. with a dip in form at the wrong time. They have won only one of their last three games, with the win coming over the San Jose Sharks. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 defeat at the Calgary Flames.

Anaheim Ducks injuries

Robby Fabbri, Ross Johnston and Nathan Gaucher are sidelined for the Ducks. They might not play again during the regular season.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Seattle Kraken at the Canucks - Source: Imagn
NHL: Seattle Kraken at the Canucks - Source: Imagn

The Canucks are three points behind the fourth-placed Flames but are on a three-game losing run, though.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Elias Pettersson and Filip Chytil are injured for the Canucks. Pettersson is suffering an undisclosed injury, while Chytil is seemingly out for the remainder of the season due to concussion.

Ducks and Canucks' key players

Winger Troy Terry remains the only player for the Ducks with more than 50 points since the start of the campaign, with 19 goals and 33 assists.

Meanwhile, Defenseman Quinn Hughes has scored 16 goals and provided 54 assists for the Canucks this season.

