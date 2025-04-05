Anaheim Ducks vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 5, 2025

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena on Saturday. The puck drops at 4 p.m. EDT.

Ad

The Ducks (33-34-8) are sixth in the Pacific Division, seven points behind the fifth-placed Canucks. A win for the Ducks will get them within touching distance of fifth spot, while a win for the Canucks (34-28-13) will effectively end the season for Anaheim.

Anaheim Ducks vs Vancouver Canucks game info

Date: Saturday, April 5

Time: 4 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

TV Broadcast: SNP, Victory+, KCOP-13

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

Anaheim Ducks game preview

NHL: Ducks at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn

The Ducks are in a difficult situation. with a dip in form at the wrong time. They have won only one of their last three games, with the win coming over the San Jose Sharks. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 defeat at the Calgary Flames.

Ad

Anaheim Ducks injuries

Robby Fabbri, Ross Johnston and Nathan Gaucher are sidelined for the Ducks. They might not play again during the regular season.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Seattle Kraken at the Canucks - Source: Imagn

The Canucks are three points behind the fourth-placed Flames but are on a three-game losing run, though.

Ad

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Elias Pettersson and Filip Chytil are injured for the Canucks. Pettersson is suffering an undisclosed injury, while Chytil is seemingly out for the remainder of the season due to concussion.

Ducks and Canucks' key players

Winger Troy Terry remains the only player for the Ducks with more than 50 points since the start of the campaign, with 19 goals and 33 assists.

Meanwhile, Defenseman Quinn Hughes has scored 16 goals and provided 54 assists for the Canucks this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Krishnan An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.



Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.



When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama