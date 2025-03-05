Anaheim Ducks vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 5, 2025

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Wednesday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 10:30 PM EST.

The Ducks (27-26-7) come into this game off the back of a result not many people predicted as they defeated the Edmonton Oilers away from home. Meanwhile, the Canucks (27-22-11) fall yet again as their poor run of form keeps them in a difficult position. They have won only one of their last five games.

Anaheim Ducks vs Vancouver Canucks game info

Date: Wednesday, Mar. 5

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

TV Broadcast: SNP, Victory+, KCOP-13

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Anaheim Ducks game preview

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks (Credits: IMAGN)

The Ducks would be proud of their most recent outing against the Oilers as they secured an impressive 6-3 win. The Ducks are now No. 6 in the Pacific Division standings, four points behind the Canucks. This game could prove to be pivotal in the race for a playoff spot at the end of the regular season.

Anaheim Ducks injuries

Robby Fabbri continues his recovery from an upper-body injury as the forward aims for a return to the ice at the earliest.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken (Credits: IMAGN)

The Canucks have been defensively weak over the last few games as they have let through 18 goals in the last five games. The Canucks are No. 5 in the Pacific Division as the side hopes to make it through to the playoff stages, but their current form is not very helpful.

Vancouver Canucks injuries

Noah Juulsen and Thatcher Demko have faced season-ending injuries, while Quinn Hughes is day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury.

Ducks and Canucks key players

Despite their leading points contributor Troy Terry going silent in their last game, the side looks rejuvenated ahead of the big game. Cutter Gauthier, Jackson LaCombe (three assists each) and Mason McTavish with his two goals gave impressive performances in their last outing.

Defenseman Quinn Hughes continues his phenomenal season, having scored 14 goals and provided 46 assists since the start of the campaign.

