Anaheim Ducks vs Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 15th 2024

The Anaheim Ducks are on the road to play the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Winnipeg Jets preview

The Anaheim Ducks are 23-40-3 and in 14th place in the West. The team is coming off a 2-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday and is set to play back-to-back games. Anaheim is on a four-game losing streak.

The Ducks have been led by Frank Vatrano, who has 50 points. Troy Terry has contributed 46 points, Mason McTavish has 40 points and Cam Fowler has 31 points.

The Winnipeg Jets, meanwhile, are 41-19-5 and in third place in the Central Division. Winnipeg is coming off a 4-2 home loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday and is 2-2 in its last four outings.

The Jets have been led by Mark Schiefele, who has 57 points. Josh Morrissey has 53 points, Kyle Connor has 45 points, Nikolaj Ehlers has 45 points and Nino Niederreiter has 33 points.

Ducks vs. Jets: Head-to-head & key numbers

Anaheim is 19-19-0-5 against Winnipeg all-time.

The Ducks are 13-17-2 on the road with a -33 goal differential.

Winnipeg is averaging 3.05 goals per game, which ranks 18th.

Anaheim is averaging 2.55 goals per game, which ranks 30th.

The Jets are allowing 2.4 goals per game, which ranks second.

The Ducks are allowing 3.59 goals per game, which ranks 31st.

Winnipeg is 22-9-2 at home with a +31 goal differential.

Ducks vs. Jets: Odds & Prediction

The Anaheim Ducks are +310 underdogs, while the Winnipeg Jets are -395. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Anaheim is one of the worst teams in the league, and this is an excellent spot for the Jets to get back to the win column at home in a big way. Winnipeg should be able to limit the Ducks scoring, which is one of the worst in the NHL.

On offense, the Jets should be able to control the puck for most of it and cruise to a lopsided win here.

Prediction: Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 1.

Ducks vs. Jets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Winnipeg -1.5 -148.

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals +102.

Tip 3: Ryan Strome over 1.5 shots on goal +100.

Tip 4: Anaheim under 1.5 team goals +120.

