Anthony Mantha landing spots: Top 3 suitors for Vegas Golden Knights forward

Anthony Mantha may not return to the Vegas Golden Knights next year. He said via News 3 Las Vegas that the team informed him that he is not part of their plans and will not be re-signed. That makes him an exciting option for a lot of teams who could use some help upfront.

Mantha was a mid-season acquisition by the Golden Knights, but things didn't work out as they had hoped. He played in 18 games in the regular season, scoring 10 points. He played the first three games in the playoffs but sat in the remaining four without scoring a point. Here's who should look into signing him.

Teams that should look into Anthony Mantha

3) Chicago Blackhawks

3) Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks could use a veteran presence in the attacking section of their lineup. Mantha is approaching 30, so he'd be one of the older players they have.

The Blackhawks are in great need of a rebuild, and any good rebuild needs some veterans to help younger players grow and to give a team some stability. Mantha likely wouldn't cost much and could be signed to a shorter-term deal that rebuilding teams like.

2) Carolina Hurricanes

2) Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes seem to always be in the market for attacking players. They might lose Jake Guentzel to free agency this year. The two players don't play the same position (forward or right winger for Anthony Mantha and left winger for Guentzel), but they are both players who help teams score.

The Hurricanes have been on the cusp of Stanley Cup Final contention for a while now, and this might help put them over the top.

1) Pittsburgh Penguins

1) Pittsburgh Penguins

One of the most storied NHL franchises, the Pittsburgh Penguins, could use an infusion of talent up front. The thing that makes the Pens the best landing spot is that he wouldn't be under any pressure there.

He wouldn't arrive as the next big star in town and have to lead a franchise. They don't need that from him, so his current role and current production level could stay the same and it would still be a worthwhile addition.