The Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a setback on the road against the Boston Bruins, falling 5-1. Despite the loss, the Penguins find themselves facing slim playoff chances, now trailing by 10 points for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan remains steadfast in his commitment to the playoff push, signaling the team's determination to overcome the odds and secure a postseason berth.

Also notable was Linus Ullmark, who shined against the Pittsburgh Penguins offensive attack just a day removed from reportedly being on the trading block. A year after winning the Vezina Trophy, it appears that Ullmark could be on the move in the offseason, but right now, he is still at the peak of his powers in the Bruins net.

3 Takeaways from Pittsburgh Penguins' devastating 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak's accomplishment of reaching 40 goals for the third consecutive season highlights his consistency and offensive prowess for the Boston Bruins. His one-timer off Jake DeBrusk's pass showcased his scoring ability, solidifying his status as one of the league's premier goal scorers.

Pavel Zacha's stellar performance with a two-goal night further solidifies his red-hot streak, tallying five goals in the last four games for the Boston Bruins as one of the hottest players in the league. His offensive contributions provide valuable depth scoring for the team, complementing the efforts of top-line players like Pastrnak and Marchand.

#1 Pittsburgh Penguins playoff chances are dwindling

The Pittsburgh Penguins' diminishing playoff chances serve as a stark reality check for the team, as they face an uphill battle to secure a postseason berth in the Eastern Conference.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan has reaffirmed his commitment to the playoff push; however with 10 points to make up, and just as many teams between them and a wild card spot, it remains unlikely.

#2 David Pastrnak reached 40 goal milestone

David Pastrnak's milestone of reaching 40 goals for the season underscores his importance as a catalyst for the Boston Bruins' success. Once again Pasta has proven his worth and hefty price tag and showed his superstar status as a Boston Bruin.

#3 Pavel Zacha shines in fourth consecutive game

Pavel Zacha's remarkable performance with a two-goal night highlights his emergence as a key offensive threat for the Boston Bruins, contributing to their recent success. Zacha's offensive production will be pivotal for the Boston Bruins as they jockey for playoff positioning and aim to make a push for the Stanley Cup.