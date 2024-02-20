Are the Toronto Maple Leafs actually playing better with Morgan Rielly suspended?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on a four-game winning streak and have been playing some of their best hockey of the year. The winning streak also comes with their top defenseman, Morgan Rielly, being out of the lineup due to a five-game suspension.

Rielly was suspended for his cross-check to Ridly Greig, and many expected Toronto to struggle defensively without him in the lineup. Yet, without Reilly, Toronto is 4-0, so are the Leafs playing better without him?

Although Toronto is 4-0 since Morgan Rielly's suspension, the team is not as good without him on the backend. However, Maple Leafs forward William Nylander says the team is just playing harder as the suspension fired them up.

"We’ve answered the bell. I think Mo lit the fire in the team. Yeah, we’re battling for Mo."

Exploring the Toronto Maple Leafs' form without Morgan Rielly

Without Rielly, their defense is an issue as he plays 25 minutes a night and can help shut down the opposing team's top players while also chipping in offensively. Also, in the four games, Toronto hasn't played high-level teams as they played the St. Louis Blues twice, the Philadelphia Flyers, and the Anaheim Ducks.

Even if Rielly was in the lineup, the Maple Leafs would have been favored to win all four games, as they were without him in the lineup.

Yet, some players have played better without Morgan Rielly in the lineup, as head coach Sheldon Keefe says by playing more minutes they have less time to think about mistakes they made.

"The first thing is to not try to do too much or feel like the responsibility is bigger than anything you are capable of. It is more about getting out there and playing," Sheldon Keefe said, via MapleLeafsHotStove.

"Sometimes, for some players, it works out better because you are thinking less. You just have to go. You don’t have time to get in your head. When you make a mistake, you are likely going right back out."

Ultimately, despite being 4-0, the Maple Leafs are a much better team with Morgan Rielly in the lineup and the team will be excited to get him back on Thursday against Vegas.

The last game of Rielly's suspension is on Wednesday night as Toronto goes on the road to play the Arizona Coyotes.