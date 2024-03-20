Arizona Coyotes vs Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 20th 2024

The Dallas Stars, sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference with a solid record of 41 wins, 19 losses and nine overtime losses, are going head-to-head against the Arizona Coyotes, who are 13th with 28 wins, 35 losses and five overtime losses.

The face-off will go down at American Airlines Center on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes Game Preview

The Arizona Coyotes have had a rough ride this season, especially when scoring goals and defending their net. Despite some shining moments from players like Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli, who've put up a combined 57 goals and 96 assists, the team's offense has been a bit lopsided, with only six players managing to hit 12 goals or more.

On the defensive end, J.J. Moser and Sean Durzi have shown potential. Still, the team's been giving up too many chances to opponents, which is not helped by goalie Karel Vejmelka's save percentage, sitting at a disappointing .897.

On the flip side, the Dallas Stars have been lighting up the scoreboard thanks to Jason Robertson, Joe Pavelski and Matt Duchene, who've racked up a whopping 70 goals and 114 assists between them. They've also gotten solid support from players like Roope Hintz, Mason Marchment and Wyatt Johnston, adding variety to their scoring game.

But, defensively, they've had some slip-ups, even with efforts from Thomas Harley and Miro Heiskanen. Their goals-against average is a bit high at 3.01, and goalie Jake Oettinger hasn't been quite hitting the mark either, with a save percentage of .896.

Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes: Head to Head

In the 52 games played between the Stars and Coyotes, the Stars have dominated with 35 victories, while the Coyotes have secured 17 wins.

Overtime results slightly favor the Stars, with four wins to the Coyotes' two.

In penalty shootouts, both teams have won and lost an equal number of times, with the Stars and Coyotes each securing four shootout victories and suffering two losses.

The average goals per match heavily favor the Stars at 3.2, while the Coyotes have an average of 2.2 goals in their encounters.

Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes: Prediction

Following a 4-1 home victory against the Los Angeles Kings on March 16, the Dallas Stars are favored at -277 and will confidently approach their upcoming game.

Conversely, the Arizona Coyotes, listed as underdogs at +223, are riding high after a 4-1 home win over the New Jersey Devils on the same day.

With an over/under set at 6.5, the Stars are expected to continue their winning streak based on recent performance and favorable odds.

Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Stars to win.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Stars to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Jason Robertson to score: Yes.