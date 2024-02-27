Arizona Coyotes vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 27, 2024

The 23-29-5 Arizona Coyotes will strive to end a nine-game losing streak on the road when they clash with the 22-28-8 Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TSN2, RDS and SCRIPPS.

Arizona's previous game ended in a 4-3 OT road loss to the Jets on Sunday, while Montreal's recent road game was a 4-3 defeat to the Devils a day earlier.

Arizona Coyotes vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview

The Canadiens are averaging 2.74 goals per game and conceding 3.53, while their power play success rate is 19.4%.

Nick Suzuki leads Montreal with 22 goals and 33 assists, while Cole Caufield follows closely with 19 goals and 27 assists. Mike Matheson has contributed 35 assists. Sam Montembeault holds a 12-10-4 record in goal, boasting a 3.21 GAA and a .902 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes are averaging 2.88 goals per game and conceding 3.30, while their power play success rate is 22.0%.

Clayton Keller leads the offensive efforts for the Coyotes with 22 goals and 30 assists. Matias Maccelli has contributed 10 goals and 28 assists, while Nick Bjugstad added 12 goals and 18 assists.

In goal, Connor Ingram has a 17-13-3 record, with a 2.80 GAA and .911 SV%.

Arizona Coyotes vs Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-head

The two teams have faced off 83 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Coyotes have an overall record of 22-52-9 against the Canadiens.

The Coyotes have a 45.4% win rate in faceoffs, while the Canadiens are 52.5%.

The Canadiens boast a 73.4% success rate on penalty kills, while the Coyotes have a 78.0% success rate.

Arizona Coyotes vs Montreal Canadiens: Odds and prediction

This season, Arizona has thrived as the favorites, boasting an impressive 9-2 record. When faced with odds lower than -120, the Coyotes have excelled, winning nine of 10 games. With odds indicating a 54.5% chance of winning, Arizona will head into the contest with confidence.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens have embraced their underdog status, securing upsets in 18 of 53 games, translating to a 34.0% success rate. However, when labeled as significant underdogs with odds of +100 or longer, Montreal has struggled, registering a 16-34 record. Nevertheless, odds give the Canadiens a 50.0% chance of winning this one.

Prediction: Canadiens 4-3 Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes vs Montreal Canadiens: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canadiens to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Nick Suzuki to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Cole Caufield to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Coyotes to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win ? Montreal Canadiens Arizona Coyotes 0 votes