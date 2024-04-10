Arizona Coyotes vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 10th, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks, boasting a strong record of 48 wins, 22 losses, and eight overtime losses, host the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Arena on Wednesday night. The Coyotes, with a record of 33 wins, 40 losses and five OTL, will be the visiting team.

The game is set to take place at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview

Prior to their recent shutout loss to Seattle Kraken, the Arizona Coyotes were on a two-game win streak, in which they claimed victories over the Vegas Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks. While their loss to Kraken was a poor outing, they had dominated against the Sharks by scoring three unanswered goals in the third period, securing a win.

The Coyotes rank 17th in the league for goals scored per game (3.08) and 25th for goals against (3.32). Clayton Keller has been a standout performer for the team, leading with 73 points, including 33 goals and 40 assists.

In goalkeeping, Connor Ingram, with a record of 21-20-3, showcased his skills by allowing only two goals on 27 shots against San Jose. Karel Vejmelka secured a mere .800 save percentage in the game against Seattle. However, Ingram is expected to return when the Coyotes face the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks, meanwhile, are also in good form, winning three out of their last five games, including a comeback victory against the Vegas Golden Knights. Despite missing their starting goaltender, Thatcher Demko, since early March due to injury, Casey DeSmith has performed admirably, posting an 11-9-6 record with a 2.96 GAA and .893 save percentage. Arturs Silovs has provided solid backup support, boasting a 3-0-0 record with a 2.00 GAA and .909 save percentage.

Connor Garland and J.T. Miller have been key players for the Canucks, with Garland contributing two goals in the recent victory and Miller tallying three assists. Miller has been a consistent performer throughout the season, amassing 35 goals and 65 assists.

The Canucks rank seventh in goals scored per game (3.42) and sixth in goals against (2.71). Despite goaltending challenges, they remain competitive and are looking to maintain their momentum against the Coyotes.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Vancouver Canucks: Head-to-Head

Over 58 games, the Vancouver Canucks have secured 32 wins, while the Arizona Coyotes have won 26 times. In overtime, the Canucks have won six times, while the Coyotes have won four times. Interestingly, the Canucks have won five times in penalty shootouts, whereas the Coyotes have not won any. The average goals per match for the Canucks stands at 2.8, while the Coyotes have an average of 2.2 goals per game in their encounters.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Vancouver Canucks: Predictions

The Canucks are the favorite with -250 odds, and the Coyotes are the underdog with odds of +204. The over and under for the game is 6.5.

With Vancouver's recent success and home advantage, they are anticipated to continue their winning momentum and emerge victorious against the Coyotes.

Coyotes vs. Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Canucks to score first: Yes

Tip 4: J.T. Miller to score: Yes