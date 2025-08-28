Artemi Panarin trade destinations: Top 3 landing spots for forward if Rangers fail to make deep NHL playoffs run once again

New York Rangers superstar Artemi Panarin has been the subject of speculation amid concerns the Blue Shirts might fail to make a deep playoff run or even miss the playoffs altogether.

If the Rangers flop once again, Panarin, an impending UFA, could become involved in a massive offseason move. That’s the sentiment insider Frank Seravalli expressed in the August 28 edition of the Insider Notebook.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the top three landing spots for Artemi Panarin if he fails to resign in New York next summer.

Top three Artemi Panarin landing spots if Rangers fail to make playoffs in 2025-26

#3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Despite the Penguins heading into what looks to be a full-blown rebuild, they will have plenty of cap space next season. The Penguins will likely shed Evgeni Malkin’s contract and potentially move Erik Karlsson’s $10 million cap hit.

If that’s the case, playing with Sidney Crosby could be too much for Artemi Panarin to pass up. A Crosby-Panarin combo could be just enough to entice other big-name free agents to sign in the Steel City.

Such a move could delay the Penguins’ rebuild by a couple of seasons. It might buy the Pens just enough time for one more big playoff push before tearing everything down for good.

#2 Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins could be a player for Artemi Panarin. The Bruins have a talented core featuring David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Jeremy Swayman. Adding Panarin could be a highly enticing move for the B’s.

As for Panarin, moving to Boston could give him another good chance at a Stanley Cup. The Bruins have already gone through the painful part of moving on from high-priced veterans. The club is now retooling and could be on track to become a major player within the next couple of seasons.

#1 Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings seem to be one piece away from becoming serious playoff contenders. They have a clear opening in their top six and have plenty of cap space to sign Artemi Panarin.

The Wings could insert Panarin into their top line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. Panarin would instantly make that top line a top-three unit in the NHL.

Like Boston, the appeal of landing with an up-and-coming Original Six franchise could be too much to pass up. The idea of enshrining himself as a Stanley Cup winner with the Red Wings could be just enough to convince the Russian superstar to leave New York and pack his bags for Michigan.

