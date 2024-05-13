Arturs Silovs vs Tom Brady: Highlighting similarities in Vancouver Canucks goalie and NFL GOAT's early sports careers

NHL fans are noticing a unique similarity between Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady's early careers.

Silovs has become the talk of the NHL as after taking over as the Canucks starting goalie due to injuries to Thatcher Demko and Casey DeSmith in the playoffs.

Silovs has played phenomenally as the Canucks are up 2-1 in their second-round series to the Edmonton Oilers. Following Vancouver's upset win in Game 3, ESPN's Arda Ocal shared a graphic showing a wild comparison between him and Tom Brady.

Expand Tweet

As the graphic shows, Silovs and Brdy are both 6'4", drafted in the sixth round and replaced an injured starter, while both players won their first playoff game in a late comeback fashion in OT.

It is very odd that there are many similarities between Brady and Silovs and the hope for Canucks fans is the goalie can lead them to multiple Stanley Cup wins like Brady led the Patriots to multiple Super Bowls.

Canucks coach praises Arturs Silovs

After Arturs Silovs helped lead the Vancouver Canucks to a Game 3 win, head coach Rick Tocchet heaped praise on his goalie.

“The kid’s given us games. It’s a big stage and he’s not blinking,” Tocchet said of Silovs, via NHL.com. “He's coming in every day and he’s working hard. He’s a low-maintenance guy. I don’t really see him around too much and he’s played in some pressure games, and this is good for him.”

Silvos also says he felt confident going into Game 3 after not paying to his best ability in the first two games.

“I felt confident. The guys got my back in Game 1 (a 5-4 win), so I had to have them today,” Silovs said. “Everyone is resilient, blocking shots, and really high-scoring chances they had, and our guys managed to block a lot of them, and it’s a big credit to them, too.”

In the playoffs, Silvos has a 2.65 goals against average and a .908 save percentage.

Game 4 between the Oilers and Canucks is set for May 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET.