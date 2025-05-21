Auston Matthews' injury, Mitch Marner uncertainty: 5 major takeaways from Maple Leafs' exit interviews 

The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Florida Panthers.

After another early playoff exit, Toronto held its locker cleanout day on May 20, and the coach and several players spoke to the media. Here are the five major takeaways from the Maple Leafs' exit interviews.

5 major takeaways from Maple Leafs' exit interviews

#1, Auston Matthews mum on injury

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews appeared to be injured all playoffs, but he was mum on the injury.

Matthews said he got hurt in training camp, but he wouldn't provide the injury or what exactly happened.

"Definitely a tough year physically," Matthews said, via NHL.com, "but I'm confident with some time off and just going through my own process and treatment and everything, I'm really confident I'll be back 100 percent next season and it's nothing for me to worry about...

"I don't need to get into the specifics of stuff, but I got injured in training camp, wasn't feeling great through the first month of the season," Matthews said. "There were some good stretches where I felt good. There were some stretches where I didn't feel very good."

Matthews finished the playoffs with 3 goals in 13 games.

#2, Mitch Marner 'loved' being a Maple Leaf

Mitch Marner is a pending free agent, and all signs point to him leaving Toronto in free agency.

Marner was asked about free agency, and it was noticeable that he spoke in the past tense.

“I’ve always loved my time here,” said Marner. “I loved being here … I’ve been so grateful.”

Marner will be the top free agent available on July 1.

#3, John Tavares expects to be back

John Tavares expects to be back in Toronto - Source: Imagn

John Tavares is also a pending free agent, but all signs point to him being back.

Tavares said he had already spoken to Maple Leafs' general manager Brad Treliving, and he's optimistic he will be re-signed.

“Very optimistic that we can work something out where I’m back, but obviously haven’t put a lot of thought into it as obviously it’s only been a couple of days,” Tavares said.

Tavares completed his seven-year, $77 million deal.

#4, Anthony Stolarz confirms injury

Starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz was injured in Game 1 against the Florida Panthers. It was rumored he had a concussion, but nothing was confirmed.

After the season, Stolarz confirmed he had a concussion, but didn't blame Sam Bennett.

“I don’t think any malicious intent on (Bennett’s) part,” Stolarz said. “I think it was just one of those things: it’s the playoffs and he’s in the moment and he wants to score a goal for his team and I’m doing my best to you know try to keep the puck out of my net. It was just one those things where he just caught me in a bad spot.”

Stolarz will return to the Maple Leafs as their starting goaltender in 2025.

#5, Matthew Knies shuts down offer sheet talk

Matthew Knies is a pending RFA, and there have been rumors that he may get an offer sheet.

However, Knies has shot down any chance he will get an offer sheet as he says he wants to remain in Toronto.

“I want to be here,” Knies said. “I want to play here. That’s all that matters to me.”

Knies recorded 29 goals and 29 assists for 58 points in 78 games this season.

