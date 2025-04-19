Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado’s projected lineup for Game 1 against Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 19, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars will collide in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series on Saturday. Colorado has continued to impress throughout the regular season, ultimately coming just one win shy of matching last year's 50-win season. With a 49-29-4 record, the team closed out the 2024-25 regular season at No. 3 in the Central Division standings, punching their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Over their last ten regular-season games, the team posted a 5-4-1 record, closing out the season with a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.
Although the team is still playing without longtime standout Gabriel Landeskog, who hasn't suited up since the 2021-22 season, when the team won its most-recent Stanley Cup Championship, the Avalanche are eager to kick off the postseason in a big way tonight.
Colorado Avalanche projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan Mackinnon - Martin Necas
- Jonathan Drouin - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin
- Joel Kiviranta - Charlie Coyle - Ross Colton
- Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Logan O'Connor
Defense
- Devon Toews - Cale Makar
- Samuel Girard - Josh Manson
- Erik Johnson - Ryan Lindgren
Goalies
- Mackenzie Blackwood
- Scott Wedgewood
Powerplay
- Valeri Nichushkin, Martin Necas, Jonathan Drouin, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar
- Artturi Lehkonen, Charlie Coyle, Ross Colton, Devon Toews, Brock Nelson
Penalty Kill
- Jack Drury, Logan O'Connor, Devon Toews, Cale Makar
- Charlie Coyle, Joel Kiviranta, Samuel Girard, Josh Manson
Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Avalanche and the Stars ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs
Heading into Saturday's game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars, Colorado is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks despite the fact that Dallas finished ahead of them in the Central Division's standings by four points.
On FanDuel, Colorado is a -134 favorite, while on the flip side, Dallas is a +112 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Colorado is sitting as a -135 favorite while Dallas is a +114 underdog.
Based on the latest FanDuel betting lines, it would take a $134 bet on Colorado as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Dallas as the underdog could win $112 in addition to the original bet.
In the case of DraftKings, a $135 bet on Colorado would win $100 in addition to the original bet, while a $100 bet on Dallas could win $114 in addition to the original bet.
