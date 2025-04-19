Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado’s projected lineup for Game 1 against Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 19, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars will collide in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series on Saturday. Colorado has continued to impress throughout the regular season, ultimately coming just one win shy of matching last year's 50-win season. With a 49-29-4 record, the team closed out the 2024-25 regular season at No. 3 in the Central Division standings, punching their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Ad

Over their last ten regular-season games, the team posted a 5-4-1 record, closing out the season with a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Although the team is still playing without longtime standout Gabriel Landeskog, who hasn't suited up since the 2021-22 season, when the team won its most-recent Stanley Cup Championship, the Avalanche are eager to kick off the postseason in a big way tonight.

Colorado Avalanche projected lines

Ad

Trending

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan Mackinnon - Martin Necas Jonathan Drouin - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin Joel Kiviranta - Charlie Coyle - Ross Colton Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Logan O'Connor

Defense

Devon Toews - Cale Makar Samuel Girard - Josh Manson Erik Johnson - Ryan Lindgren

Goalies

Mackenzie Blackwood Scott Wedgewood

Powerplay

Valeri Nichushkin, Martin Necas, Jonathan Drouin, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar Artturi Lehkonen, Charlie Coyle, Ross Colton, Devon Toews, Brock Nelson

Ad

Penalty Kill

Jack Drury, Logan O'Connor, Devon Toews, Cale Makar Charlie Coyle, Joel Kiviranta, Samuel Girard, Josh Manson

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Avalanche and the Stars ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Heading into Saturday's game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars, Colorado is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks despite the fact that Dallas finished ahead of them in the Central Division's standings by four points.

Ad

On FanDuel, Colorado is a -134 favorite, while on the flip side, Dallas is a +112 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Colorado is sitting as a -135 favorite while Dallas is a +114 underdog.

Based on the latest FanDuel betting lines, it would take a $134 bet on Colorado as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Dallas as the underdog could win $112 in addition to the original bet.

In the case of DraftKings, a $135 bet on Colorado would win $100 in addition to the original bet, while a $100 bet on Dallas could win $114 in addition to the original bet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama