Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado's projected lineup for Game 2 against Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 21, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche return to action on Monday night at the American Airlines Center for Game 2 of their first-round series with the Dallas Stars. Colorado holds a 1-0 series lead following an impressive 5-1 win over Dallas in Game 1 on Saturday night.

Ad

The Avalanche (102 points) and Stars (106 points) were neck and neck in the Central Division standings all season long, which has many believing this will be a tremendous first-round matchup. However, injuries to star players Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen have shifted the momentum in Colorado's favor.

Avs Forward Ross Colton (lower body) left Game 1 early in the third period, putting his status for Game 2 in doubt. Gabriel Landeskog (knee) could be an option to replace Colton, though Miles Wood and Jimmy Vesey are also in the mix.

Ad

Trending

Colorado Avalanche projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Artturi Lehkonen - C Nathan MacKinnon - RW Martin Necas

Line 2. LW Jonathan Drouin - C Brock Nelson - RW Valeri Nichushkin

Line 3. LW Joel Kiviranta - C Charlie Coyle - RW Miles Wood

Line 4. LW Parker Kelly - C Jack Drury - RW Logan O'Connor

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Devon Toews - RD Cale Makar

Pair 2. LD Ryan Lindgren - RD Josh Manson

Ad

Pair 1. LD Samuel Girard - RD Erik Johnson

Goalies:

Starter - MacKenzie Blackwood

Backup - Scott Wedgewood

Power Play:

First Unit - Valeri Nichushkin, Martin Necas, Jonathan Drouin, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar

Second Unit - Artturi Lehkonen, Charlie Coyle, Brock Nelson, Devon Toews, Samuel Girard

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Parker Kelly, Joel Kiviranta, Devon Toews, Cale Makar

Second Unit - Charlie Coyle, Jack Drury, Ryan Lindgren, Erik Johnson

Odds for Avalanche vs. Stars and Colorado's upcoming schedule

Colorado is a slight favorite to win Game 2 on the road in Dallas on Monday night.

Ad

On Odds Shark, the Avs are -140 road favorites, while the Stars are +120 home underdogs. Should these lines remain until the puck drops, a $140 bet on Colorado would only net $100, while a $100 wager on Dallas could cash $120.

The series will make its way to Ball Arena in Colorado for the next two games. Game 3 goes down on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. EST, followed by Game 4 on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama