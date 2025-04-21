Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado's projected lineup for Game 2 against Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 21, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche return to action on Monday night at the American Airlines Center for Game 2 of their first-round series with the Dallas Stars. Colorado holds a 1-0 series lead following an impressive 5-1 win over Dallas in Game 1 on Saturday night.
The Avalanche (102 points) and Stars (106 points) were neck and neck in the Central Division standings all season long, which has many believing this will be a tremendous first-round matchup. However, injuries to star players Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen have shifted the momentum in Colorado's favor.
Avs Forward Ross Colton (lower body) left Game 1 early in the third period, putting his status for Game 2 in doubt. Gabriel Landeskog (knee) could be an option to replace Colton, though Miles Wood and Jimmy Vesey are also in the mix.
Colorado Avalanche projected lines
Forwards:
Line 1. LW Artturi Lehkonen - C Nathan MacKinnon - RW Martin Necas
Line 2. LW Jonathan Drouin - C Brock Nelson - RW Valeri Nichushkin
Line 3. LW Joel Kiviranta - C Charlie Coyle - RW Miles Wood
Line 4. LW Parker Kelly - C Jack Drury - RW Logan O'Connor
Defense:
Pair 1. LD Devon Toews - RD Cale Makar
Pair 2. LD Ryan Lindgren - RD Josh Manson
Pair 1. LD Samuel Girard - RD Erik Johnson
Goalies:
Starter - MacKenzie Blackwood
Backup - Scott Wedgewood
Power Play:
First Unit - Valeri Nichushkin, Martin Necas, Jonathan Drouin, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar
Second Unit - Artturi Lehkonen, Charlie Coyle, Brock Nelson, Devon Toews, Samuel Girard
Penalty Kill:
First Unit - Parker Kelly, Joel Kiviranta, Devon Toews, Cale Makar
Second Unit - Charlie Coyle, Jack Drury, Ryan Lindgren, Erik Johnson
Odds for Avalanche vs. Stars and Colorado's upcoming schedule
Colorado is a slight favorite to win Game 2 on the road in Dallas on Monday night.
On Odds Shark, the Avs are -140 road favorites, while the Stars are +120 home underdogs. Should these lines remain until the puck drops, a $140 bet on Colorado would only net $100, while a $100 wager on Dallas could cash $120.
The series will make its way to Ball Arena in Colorado for the next two games. Game 3 goes down on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. EST, followed by Game 4 on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. EST.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama