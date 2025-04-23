Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado’s projected lineup for Game 3 against Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 23, 2025

Tonight, the Colorado Avalanche will look to swing momentum back their way after the Dallas Stars evened up the series at 1-1 in Game 2. After a big win on the road in Game 1, Colorado came up short in Game 2, with the Stars picking up a 4-3 win to tie things up.

While Game 1 was a lopsided affair in Colorado's favor, Game 2 wound up being a closely contested battle that saw Colorado ahead 3-2 heading into the third. A late-game goal by Dallas and an OT winner gave the Stars the edge.

With the series in Colorado for Games 3 and 4, the Avalanche will look to gain the edge and send the series back to Dallas up 3-1.

Of course, heading into Game 3, there's a good chance that we see the return of Gabriel Landeskog, who has been absent from the ice since the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup during the 2021-22 season.

Colorado Avalanche projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable.

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan Mackinnon - Martin Necas Jonathan Drouin - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin Joel Kiviranta - Charlie Coyle - Gabriel Landeskog* Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Logan O'Connor

Defense

Devon Toews - Cale Makar Ryan Lindgren - Josh Manson Samuel Girard - Erik Johnson

Goalies

Mackenzie Blackwood Scott Wedgewood

Powerplay

Valeri Nichushkin, Martin Necas, Jonathan Drouin, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar Artturi Lehkonen, Charlie Coyle, Gabriel Landeskog*, Devon Toews, Brock Nelson

Penalty Kill

Parker Kelly, Joel Kiviranta, Devon Toews, Cale Makar Charlie Coyle, Jack Drury, Ryan Lindgren, Erik Johnson

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Avalanche and the Stars

Colorado is a slight betting favorite as they look to take the lead in this series.

On FanDuel, Colorado is a -192 favorite while Dallas is a +158 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Colorado is a -192 favorite and Dallas is a +160 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $192 bet on Colorado as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on the Dallas Stars as the underdog could win $160 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's pivotal Game 3, the two sides will compete in Game 4 on Saturday, before the series then heads back to Dallas for Game 5 on Monday.

