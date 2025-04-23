Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado’s projected lineup for Game 3 against Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 23, 2025

Tonight, the Colorado Avalanche will look to swing momentum back their way after the Dallas Stars evened up the series at 1-1 in Game 2. After a big win on the road in Game 1, Colorado came up short in Game 2, with the Stars picking up a 4-3 win to tie things up.
While Game 1 was a lopsided affair in Colorado's favor, Game 2 wound up being a closely contested battle that saw Colorado ahead 3-2 heading into the third. A late-game goal by Dallas and an OT winner gave the Stars the edge.
With the series in Colorado for Games 3 and 4, the Avalanche will look to gain the edge and send the series back to Dallas up 3-1.
Of course, heading into Game 3, there's a good chance that we see the return of Gabriel Landeskog, who has been absent from the ice since the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup during the 2021-22 season.
Colorado Avalanche projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change, * indicates player is questionable.
Forwards
- Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan Mackinnon - Martin Necas
- Jonathan Drouin - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin
- Joel Kiviranta - Charlie Coyle - Gabriel Landeskog*
- Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Logan O'Connor
Defense
- Devon Toews - Cale Makar
- Ryan Lindgren - Josh Manson
- Samuel Girard - Erik Johnson
Goalies
- Mackenzie Blackwood
- Scott Wedgewood
Powerplay
- Valeri Nichushkin, Martin Necas, Jonathan Drouin, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar
- Artturi Lehkonen, Charlie Coyle, Gabriel Landeskog*, Devon Toews, Brock Nelson
Penalty Kill
- Parker Kelly, Joel Kiviranta, Devon Toews, Cale Makar
- Charlie Coyle, Jack Drury, Ryan Lindgren, Erik Johnson
Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Avalanche and the Stars
Colorado is a slight betting favorite as they look to take the lead in this series.
On FanDuel, Colorado is a -192 favorite while Dallas is a +158 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Colorado is a -192 favorite and Dallas is a +160 underdog.
Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $192 bet on Colorado as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on the Dallas Stars as the underdog could win $160 in addition to the original bet.
Following tonight's pivotal Game 3, the two sides will compete in Game 4 on Saturday, before the series then heads back to Dallas for Game 5 on Monday.
