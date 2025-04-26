  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Colorado Avalanche
  • Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado’s projected lineup for Game 4 against Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 26, 2025

Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado’s projected lineup for Game 4 against Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 26, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 26, 2025 15:21 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Colorado Avalanche's projected lines for tonight's game against the Dallas Stars (image credit: IMAGN)

The Colorado Avalanche will look to even up their first-round series against the Dallas Stars on Saturday in Denver. Since picking up a dominant 5-1 win in Game 1, the Avalanche have dropped two straight in overtime.

Ad

In Game 2 on Monday, the team gave up a 3-2 lead in the third before eventually losing. Two days later, Colorado failed to keep its 1-0 advantage in the third period and was defeated again in OT.

All eyes will be on Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, who returned to action in Game 3. After getting his legs back under him on Wednesday, it will be interesting to see how the veteran forward plays as Colorado aims to tie the series 2-2.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Colorado Avalanche projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change.

Forwards

  1. Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan Mackinnon - Martin Necas
  2. Gabriel Landeskog - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin
  3. Jonathan Drouin - Charlie Coyle - Joel Kiviranta
  4. Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Logan O'Connor

Defense

  1. Devon Toews - Cale Makar
  2. Ryan Lindgren - Josh Manson
  3. Samuel Girard - Sam Malinski

Goalies

  1. Mackenzie Blackwood
  2. Scott Wedgewood

Powerplay

  1. Artturi Lehkonen, Martin Necas, Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar
  2. Valeri Nichushkin, Charlie Coyle, Jonathan Drouin, Devon Toews, Brock Nelson
Ad

Penalty kill

  1. Parker Kelly, Joel Kiviranta, Devon Toews, Cale Makar
  2. Charlie Coyle, Jack Drury, Ryan Lindgren, Josh Manson

Odds for Avalanche and Stars Game 4

Heading into Saturday's game, bettors are backing Colorado to get the job done on home ice.

On FanDuel, the Avs are -182 favorites, while the Stars are +150 underdogs. On DraftKings, Colorado is a -185 favorite and Dallas is a +154 underdog.

It would take a $185 bet on the Avalanche to win $100 on DraftKings, and a $100 bet on the Stars would net $150.

After Saturday's action, the series will head back to Dallas for Game 5 on Monday. If a Game 6 is needed, it will be on Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications