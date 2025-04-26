Avalanche lineup tonight: Colorado’s projected lineup for Game 4 against Dallas Stars | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 26, 2025

The Colorado Avalanche will look to even up their first-round series against the Dallas Stars on Saturday in Denver. Since picking up a dominant 5-1 win in Game 1, the Avalanche have dropped two straight in overtime.
In Game 2 on Monday, the team gave up a 3-2 lead in the third before eventually losing. Two days later, Colorado failed to keep its 1-0 advantage in the third period and was defeated again in OT.
All eyes will be on Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, who returned to action in Game 3. After getting his legs back under him on Wednesday, it will be interesting to see how the veteran forward plays as Colorado aims to tie the series 2-2.
Colorado Avalanche projected lines
Note: Lines are subject to change.
Forwards
- Artturi Lehkonen - Nathan Mackinnon - Martin Necas
- Gabriel Landeskog - Brock Nelson - Valeri Nichushkin
- Jonathan Drouin - Charlie Coyle - Joel Kiviranta
- Parker Kelly - Jack Drury - Logan O'Connor
Defense
- Devon Toews - Cale Makar
- Ryan Lindgren - Josh Manson
- Samuel Girard - Sam Malinski
Goalies
- Mackenzie Blackwood
- Scott Wedgewood
Powerplay
- Artturi Lehkonen, Martin Necas, Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar
- Valeri Nichushkin, Charlie Coyle, Jonathan Drouin, Devon Toews, Brock Nelson
Penalty kill
- Parker Kelly, Joel Kiviranta, Devon Toews, Cale Makar
- Charlie Coyle, Jack Drury, Ryan Lindgren, Josh Manson
Odds for Avalanche and Stars Game 4
Heading into Saturday's game, bettors are backing Colorado to get the job done on home ice.
On FanDuel, the Avs are -182 favorites, while the Stars are +150 underdogs. On DraftKings, Colorado is a -185 favorite and Dallas is a +154 underdog.
It would take a $185 bet on the Avalanche to win $100 on DraftKings, and a $100 bet on the Stars would net $150.
After Saturday's action, the series will head back to Dallas for Game 5 on Monday. If a Game 6 is needed, it will be on Thursday at Ball Arena in Denver.
